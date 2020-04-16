Trina McGee: Boy Meets World Alum Accuses Stars of Racist Bullying

Those of us who grew up watching the show occassionally wonder where the cast of Boy Meets World is now.

So many Millennials have fond memories of the series.

But not every member of the cast feels the same way.

Trina McGee played Angela Moore, who was Topanga's BFF and the primary love interest of Shawn Hunter.

Recently, she took to Twitter to reveal that three of the most famous stars from the show treated her like garbage.

This wasn't an on-set feud. She explains that she was the subject of racist name-calling and bullying for being a black woman.

The culprits? She does all but name them: Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle.

This is a heartbreaking but important read.