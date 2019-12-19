Tori Roloff is very busy at home these days with a three year old and a one-month old.
Thankfully, however, the beloved Little People, Big World star is not to busy to have taken a few minutes out of her day in order to make her fans happy on Instagram.
Nay, thrilled on Instagram.
Why? Because Tori just posted a number of new photos online.
And they aren't just any photos, either. They feature Tori, Zach ... and their two amazing kids! Decked out in special Christmas gear!
Yes, these images are as cute as they sound.
Scroll down below to see them all, and then to see all the other family photos Tori has uploaded since becoming a mother for the second time.
1.
A Very Roloff Christmas
Merry Christmas from the Roloffs! Tori and Zach have sent the best from their family to yours with this picture.
2.
Brother and Sister!
"Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas! Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer). My Christmas has already been made by my family. Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar)," wrote Tori as a caption here.
3.
Little Lilah
You're never too young for Christmas pajamas, right? Lilah makes that clear in this precious picture.
4.
Adorable Christmas Sweater
You've heard of ugly Christmas sweaters, right? Well, this is the total opposite of that on young Jackson.
5.
This is What Matters
"I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season... family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!" concluded Tori as a caption to these holiday-themed snapshots.
6.
At the Hospital
Looking back, Tori wasted no time in getting her kids together, posting this picture from her delivery room.
Wait! There's more Tori Roloff Shares Family Christmas Photos and We May Just Die from Cuteness Overload! Just click "Next" below: