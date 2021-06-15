90 Day Fiance: Who Are the Worst Villains of All Time?

90 Day Fiance has beloved stars, treasured couples, and funny moments.

The franchise is also a breeding ground for some of the worst reality TV villains to be found anywhere.

We've put together a list.

This isn't about the most hated stars -- that's a different conversation.

It's also not about the most dysfunctional couples ... but you'll recognize some names on the list.

This is about counting down the biggest villains on the show.

We're going to be talking about their roles on the show, not who they are when cameras aren't rolling.

This means that criminals like Geoffrey Paschel are a little too serious a subject for this list.

On-screen behavior defines this list, not off-screen accusations, arrests, or social media cruelty.

We're making a list of reality TV villains, not an America's Most Wanted list.

That said ... some of these folks sure seem to blur the lines.