The Roloffs Take Disney: Inside Their Fun Family Vacation!

The Roloffs are generally known for being a happy family.

They've risen to popularity mostly because they seem genuine and loving, not due to any in-fighting or any scandals that have afflicted the family over the years.

So it's only appropriate that a bunch of them just went to the Happiest Place on Earth, right?

"Creating some magic at the happiest place on earth!!" wrote Tori as a caption to some of the photos below, which also include Zach, their two young kids, Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Added Matt:

"That feeling of celebration you get when you get the random draw ticket to get on the newest ride at Disneyland!"

We've collected a number of photos from the fun vacation below.

