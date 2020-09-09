The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Who are These Women?!?

Let's face it:

Orange County is SO yesterday.

New York City is more like Old York City.

Beverly Hills? How abot BeverlyBuzzKills!

With a handful of Real Housewives franchises growing a little bit stale, Bravo is getting set to introduce The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on November 11, 2020.

According to the official Bravo synopsis, this is what fans can expect from the program:

"Fueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah."

So... who comprises this social circle? And what can viewers expect from Season 1?

Scroll down to find out!