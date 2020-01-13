The Real Housewives of Orange County: Who's Returning? Who's FIRED?

Last November, it was reported but not confirmed that Vicki Gunvalson regained her Orange after her role as a "Friend" on Season 14.

At the time, we made it clear that no one would know for sure which members of the Housewives cast are returning until January.

Well, Season 15 production seems to have begun.

And celebrity gossip site Radar Online reports that, just before the weekend, contract renewals went out ... but not to everyone.

Take a look below and see who's returning, whose status is still up in the air, and who is fired heading into the next season on Bravo.