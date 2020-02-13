The Real Housewives of New York City: Everything We Know About Season 12

Big changes are coming to The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of Season 12.
With cast shake-ups, feuds, and explosive storylines that prove why this franchise is a cut above the other shows on Bravo, Season 12 might emerge as the best season to date.
Oh, yes, we said it.
The Hollywood Gossip is here to lift the lid on everything we know about what's on tap, and you may want to sit down for some of these wild reveals.
Consider yourselves SPOILER WARNED and scroll down now...
1.
The First Cast Photo
Like many shows in the franchise, the cast has changed. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out.
2.
Tinsley Mortimer Is...
IN ... for now! Tinsley is attached as a full-fledged housewife, but that doesn't mean she's going to be around for the whole season. We have more details on that below.
3.
Ramona Singer Is...
IN! Always one to ruffle some feathers with her fellow housewives, Ramona will be back to stir the pot.
4.
Luann De Lesseps Is...
In. Did you really think producers would want to lose this trainwreck?
5.
Sonja Morgan Is...
IN! Sonja is well-known for speaking her mind and giving zero effs about it.
6.
Dorinda Medley Is...
IN! She's been on a slippery slope for a few years now, and it looks like she is going to go off the deep end during Season 12.
7.
Bethenny Frankel Is...
OUT.
Frankel revealed last year that she was leaving the series for the second time.
"I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement in August.
“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”
Bethenny concluded: “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”
8.
Meet Bethenny's Replacement
Leah McSweeney is a new addition to the cast. She is the friend of Tinsley, and she's going to have a wild time with this cast.
According to Bravo’s press release, Leah’s “not afraid to speak her mind, which at times causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja.”
9.
Barbara Kavovit Won't Be Back
Barbara was only ever on the show as a friend for LuAnn, but the two women are no longer on good terms.
10.
Is This Tinsley's Final Season?
Probably. Tinsley famously rekindled her relationship with Scott Kluth and got engaged to him. In the process, she missed a cast trip to Mexico, and has moved to Chicago. As fun as The Real Housewives of Chicago sounds, there is no such thing.
11.
Luann is Drinking Again!
As teased in the official Season 12 trailer, the countess takes a sip of alcohol, responding as follows:
“Oh, it tastes so good!”
12.
Dorinda vs. The Cast?
Dorinda hates when people talk smack about her. The Season 12 trailer showed her at odds with various co-stars.
“When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, tensions reach an all-time high,” the Season 12 press release explains.
13.
When Does It Premiere?
The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 debuts Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.