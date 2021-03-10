The Most GORGEOUS 90 Day Fiance Ladies of All Time!

Viewers come to 90 Day Fiance for a lot of reasons, just like the couples do.
Some are there for the scams, the drama, the big personalities.
Others are there to see true love stories play out in the face of adversity.
Of course ... some of the viewers find that they get a little more than that from the show.
Namely? Some of the stars are drop-dead gorgeous.
That's no surprise, really -- good looks and television are often intertwined.
Take a look below at some of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous ladies of 90 Day Fiance.
And don't miss a few honorable mentions at the end -- ladies who aren't stars, but still made the list.
1.
Yara Zaya
Yara knows that she's a total knockout. This woman is distractingly gorgeous in every moment that she appears on screen.
2.
Juliana Custodio
Easily one of the most beautiful stars in the franchise's history, the only downside to this young Brazilian model's storyline was a remarkable lack of drama. Few had the gall to complain -- no moment with Juliana on screen was wasted.
3.
Brittany Banks
This rapper and model's now-former fiance was said to be "obsessed" with her body, even describing it when asked what he loved about her. While that's not really what "love" means to most people, Brittany will turn heads in any country that she visits.
4.
Fernanda Flores
Coming to the US with her noticeably older fiance at just 19, Fernanda was an aspiring model and already had the looks for the role. These days, she's living and dating in Chicago while modeling, and she has only gotten more stunning.
5.
Chantel Everett
The Family Chantel is the franchise's first-ever spinoff of its kind, focusing upon specific people rather than a premise, and most of that was prompted by the absolute chaos personified in Chantel and Pedro's respective families. Some of that, however, came from the fact that the show's titular star is easy on the eyes.
6.
Evelin Villegas
When Corey Rathgeber went surfing off the coast of Engebao, Ecuador, he never could have imagined that he would meet the love of his life. Evelin is incredibly gorgeous, and it is no surprise that -- despite the outrageous amount of hate sent her way -- she has a large online following, including no shortage of subscribers on OnlyFans.
7.
Julia Trubkina
Did we have to use this photo? No. Did we use it anyway? Yes. Julia is an accomplished young woman who has held many jobs over the years before her future in-laws treated her like an indentured servant on their farm. You can see why she was so successful as a nightclub dancer in Russia, however, because she is cute, has an incredible body, and doesn't see a need to hide it. Brandon once told her that she looks like his future wife -- and the entire world can see why.
8.
Rosemarie Vega
Big Ed Brown put Rose through the wringer with a series of cruel lies and some even crueler behavior. But being on 90 Day Fiance catapulted Rose's life forward in ways that she had not imagined. She is now working as a model, and is able to lift not only her but her family out of the abject poverty in which they were living during her season.
9.
Kalani Faagata
Her smile can light up a whole room, and we're just a little too respectful to comment on what her plunging necklines can do to that some room once the lights are on. Kalani is a radiant beauty and a fan favorite for good reason.
10.
Jess Caroline
Unfortunate enough to run afoul of Colt Johnson and his endless lust, Jess is a Brazilian model who was living and working in the US before they met. She is just as cute as a button. After Colt, she had no problem finding someone who actually loved and respected her without cheating.
11.
Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava
Anfisa came to the US from Russia to be with Jorge. Things did not work out. Frankly, they were never going to. Anfisa's beauty turned heads, and when she devoted herself to transforming her body, she won awards at her very first bikini bodybuilding competition.
12.
Paola Mayfield
This fitness model is wildly hot, of course -- it's part of her job. At times, her hotness and career made her husband uncomfortable, but Russ has mellowed out somewhat.
13.
Olga Koshimbetova
Olga is a natural beauty. She is a photographer, but many fans like her photos most when her camera is pointed at her -- and you can see why.
14.
Loren Brovarnik
Loren isn't only a fan-favorite for her looks, but she is a gorgeous young woman -- and now a mother.
15.
Ashley Martson
There's a reason that Ashley was able to land a man more than a decade her junior. She's a beauty, even after having her heart broken so many times.
16.
Larissa Lima
Both before and after her cosmetic surgery makeovers, Larissa was a beauty. The self-styled queen now has a body that is much more like what she wants to look like, and that's what matters. Also, she has a small army of admirers -- fans who don't just love her, but love to watch her show off her body, on Instagram and OnlyFans alike.
17.
Melyza Zeta
Melyza got a lot of flak for not smiling as much as fans might have liked, but it gave her this amazing Wednesday Addams energy that some of us enjoyed. Melyza is also, simply put, beautiful.
18.
Amira Lollysa
We cannot explain all of Amira's choices, but this French woman of Egyptian descent is a true beauty.
19.
Tania Maduro
Could we have chosen a different photo of Tania? Yes -- she is beautiful in so many pictures. Did we go with this one anyway? Yes, and you are very welcome. Tania is a good person, but it's good to remember what a knockout she is.
20.
Erika Owens
Erika's hair is as colorful as her personality. She's a beautiful young Australian woman who lets her true self shine, and it's no wonder that she was able to move on after her on-screen romance didn't turn out so well.
21.
Karine Martins
Karine's life has been difficult -- both before and after meeting Paul, and for different reasons -- but she is a beautiful young woman who is now the mother of two.
22.
Deavan Clegg
Deavan is a model who puts her two children first -- even when it sees her bombarded with hate and vitriol. She is also a beautiful woman and a professional model.
23.
Stephanie Davison
Many fans are appalled by how gleefully production continued to film Stephanie on vacation, when she appeared intoxicated, and especially in the aftermath of her sexual assault. None of what happened in Belize changes that Stephanie is a beautiful woman who lives her life on her own terms. And yes, she's a cougar.
24.
Tiffany Franco
Tiffany's relationship has had ups and downs on screen, but she always puts her kids first. Fans admire her for that. A close second when it comes to praising Tiffany, however, is her beauty. She is so lovely.
25.
Natalie Mordovtseva
Despite some unflattering comparisons and some backlash over her on-screen behavior, Natalie is a beautiful woman with piercing eyes.
26.
Stephanie Matto
Her relationship didn't work out, largely due to her own behavior, but Stephanie is an absolute knockout. Critics are unanimous in noting that Stephanie gives her OnlyFans subscribers the best "bang" for their buck, and has seen success on the adult media site for years. That's not a coincidence -- she's hot, and she knows what she's doing.
27.
Kirlyam Cox
Kirlyam and Alan got their happily ever after in real life after leaving the show and remain fan favorites, but it's worth mentioning that Kirlyam is a real beauty. We stan a cute nerd!
28.
Honorable Mention: Kolini Faagata
Kalani's sister Kolini turns heads every time that she appears on screen.
29.
Honorable Mention: Nicole Jimeno
Despite being sometimes characterized as "Pedro's evil sister," Nicole is a true beauty. Well, on the outside.
30.
Honorable Mention: Wish Shibre
Biniyam Shibre's sister, Wish, is gorgeous. Fans just wish that she weren't constantly threatening babies with hellfire.
31.
Last But Not Least: Shaun Robinson
Shaun, the 90 Day Fiance host, is older than many of the castmembers whom she interviews, but she is nothing if not STUNNING. We are looking respectfully, ma'am.