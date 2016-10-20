Teen Mom Dads, Husbands & Boyfriends Ranked: Who's #1?!

So how great are all those guys on Teen Mom, huh?! Such remarkable specimens of manhood, every one of them, filled to the brim with integrity, compassion, and grace.

... Wait, like 85% of them are completely terrible human beings?

Well, huh.

Sure, some of them baby daddies are awful, but some of the aren't! Some of them are kind of OK, and a few are even great!

Check out our ranking of all the Teen Mom fellas, from best to worst.

And prepare to be amazed, as always, at the level of awfulness on this show.