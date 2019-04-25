The Duggars: Who's Courting? Pregnant? Next In Line? [UPDATED WITH MORE BLESSINGS!]

Counting On is basically the reality TV equivalent of Game of Thrones:

On each show, there are roughly four million characters, and it's often difficult to keep track of who's doing what ... or whom.

The Duggars take a slightly more conservative view on coupling than the residents of Westeros, but all the same, courtships, weddings, pregnancies, and births are a big part of what keeps their core audience tuning in.

So here's a rundown of what some of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids are up to these days.

Don't worry - unlike Thrones, the Duggars won't be leaving your TV screen anytime soon. Not as long as they continue to make sure Earth's population growth continues unabated.

UPDATE: The Duggar drama never ends! We'll continue adding the latest developments to the end of this gallery!