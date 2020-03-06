The Duggar Homeschool Curriculum: What Do Jim Bob's Kids REALLY Learn?

If you're a fan of the Duggar family, then you're probably aware that Jim Bob Duggar exercises tight control over the lives and decisions of his children.

The indoctrination campaign begins at a very young age and doesn't let up until they start families of their own.

This means, of course, that all Duggar children must be homeschooled.

Periodically, fans question the quality of the education that the Duggar children receive under these circumstances.

The scrutiny began anew this week with the revelation that Jill Duggar has enrolled her son in kindergarten, and does not plan to homeschool her kids.

This latest controversy prompted us to take a deep dive into the Duggars' homeschool curriculum -- and we think you'll be as shocked as we were by our discoveries.

