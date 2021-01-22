The Duggars' Most Awkward Televised Moments: Josh Sings! Ben Seewald Raps! We Cringe!

Every reality TV family struggles to perfect the same tricky balancing act:

How to share enough information with the world to make for compelling viewing, while at the same time, not giving away too much of your personal life?

This is particularly difficult in the case of the Duggar clan, as their carefully-curated public image is based almost entirely on secrets and lies.

That's how we wind up with so many episodes based on scavenger hunts, and craft projects, and other boring crap that's clearly staged for the cameras.

But every once in a while, the Duggars let their guards down and allow an honest, unscripted moment to make it to air.

And that's how we wound up with these cringe-worth scenes.

Enjoy, and try not to die of second-hand embarassment!