The Duggar Sons: Do Any of Them Have Real Jobs?

We've spoken at length about a strange phenomenon happening within the Duggar family these days.

It seems that several of Jim Bob's children have failed to succeed as adults, despite being born into remarkable affluence and an environment that strongly encourages the acquisition of wealth.

Some say the Duggars have been spoiled by reality TV stardom.

Others claim the Duggars' homeschooling left them unprepared to be competitive in the real world.

Whatever the case, several of Jim Bob and Michelle's adult children are struggling to get by.

Here's look at how they're currently earning their daily bread: