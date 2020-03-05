The Duggar Sons: Do Any of Them Have Real Jobs?

We've spoken at length about a strange phenomenon happening within the Duggar family these days.
It seems that several of Jim Bob's children have failed to succeed as adults, despite being born into remarkable affluence and an environment that strongly encourages the acquisition of wealth.
Some say the Duggars have been spoiled by reality TV stardom.
Others claim the Duggars' homeschooling left them unprepared to be competitive in the real world.
Whatever the case, several of Jim Bob and Michelle's adult children are struggling to get by.
Here's look at how they're currently earning their daily bread:
1.
The Lost Generation
The children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have struggled in their adult lives. The Duggars pride themselves on their work ethic, but some of them are barely working ... and barely getting by.
2.
The Family Business
Obviously, the next generation of Duggars is at least partially supported by earnings from the family's reality show, but that might not amount to quite as much cash as you would think.
3.
War of Words
The ongoing feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard has offered several illuminating insights into how the family operates behind the scenes, many of them having to do with finances.
4.
Bombshell
Derick claims that Jim Bob keeps the money that TLC pays his kids, and doles it out to them only as needed.
5.
Daily Degradation
So essentially, Jim Bob's adult children are grownups who still receive an allowance. No wonder so many of them are said to be unhappy with their current situation.
6.
Dad and CEO
Of course, it's important to note that Jim Bob offers his kids more than just a cash allowance. He also permits the men in the family to take part in his other business ventures.
7.
Breeding Machines
Obviously, Duggar women are not allowed to work for Jim Bob, as doing so might interfere with their ability to have as many children as humanly possible.
8.
Limited Opportunities
And the Duggar men have little choice but to go to work for Jim Bob, as their limited education and the controversies surrounding their family severely limit their employment opportunities.
9.
What a Guy
Plus, if they refuse to work, Jim Bob can cut them off and keep the money they earned from TLC for himself.
10.
So Close
The closest that any of the Duggar sons ever came to establishing a real career outside of Jim Bob's control was Josh Duggar, who was briefly employed as a lobbyist in Washington.
11.
Gross Even By D.C. Standards
Of course, that came to an end in 2015 when it was revealed that Josh molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters. Even D.C. lobbyists are held to certain moral standards.
12.
Jobless With Six Kids
So Josh was sent packing back to Arkansas, and he's no longer permitted to participate in the family's reality show.
13.
Finding a Solution
Unfortunately, Jim Bob was able to figure out a way to keep Josh on the payroll by buying his eldest son a car dealership.
14.
It Never Ends With This Guy
Of course, that dealership was raided by Homeland Security agents last year in connection with Josh's employment practices.
15.
Couldn't Have Happened to a Nicer Guy
Sources say Josh currently lives in a windowless shack on his parents' property, which is actually a better fate than he deserves.
16.
Flying High
That brings us to the other Duggar who actually came close to getting a job. John David Duggar has his pilot's license, and it seems he once planned to make money as a commercial pilot.
17.
Grounded
Unfortunately, it seems that these days, flying is mostly just a hobby for the 30-year-old. So close.
18.
An Entry-Level Gig
Then there's 20-year-old Jedidiah Duggar, who announced this year that he's campaigning for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.
19.
Following In His Father's Footsteps
Jed's campaign is funded by his father, who bought the kid a house in the district where he's running. If he wins, he'll be the first Duggar in over five years to draw a salary from any source other than TLC.
20.
Big Plans
Joseph Duggar reportedly has ambitions to enter real estate, which is one of his father's side-hustles.
21.
Moving Slowly
Unfortunately, it seems that the 25-year-old father of two has yet to obtain a license or flip a single house.
22.
Doesn't Sound Very Lucrative
Next up is Josiah, who just welcomed his first child in November. According to a new report from The Blast "it appears that Josiah does miscellaneous work around the property for his father."
23.
Making Do
As we said earlier, Duggar women are forbidden to work full-time, but some of them, like Jill, have been forced to seek work outside the home in order to make ends meet.
24.
It's What She Knows Best!
Cut off from the rest of the family due to her husband's feud with Jim Bob, Jill is currently working as a midwife, while Derick attends law school and works as a Grub Hub driver.
25.
Single and Successful
Following in Jill's footsteps is older sister Jana, who recently launched a YouTube channel that appears to be paying off.
26.
Exception to the Rule
As far as we can tell, Jana is permitted to earn money, because 1. she's single, and 2. her work doesn't require her to leave the house.
27.
Rebel Spirit
That brings us to rebellious Jinger Duggar who's reportedly been making big bucks from paid appearances and sponsored content in recent months.
28.
Breaking the Rules
Jinger is probably NOT permitted to make money, but with her new life in Los Angeles, she's no longer under her father's thumb.
29.
Unexpected Feminism
So yeah, despite the fact that they're not allowed to work, the Duggar sisters appear to be making more money than their brothers. Sometimes, progressivism blooms under the harshest circumstances!