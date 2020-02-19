The Duggar Homes: Take a Tour of ALL of Their Houses and Apartments!

The Duggar homestead is a familiar sight to fans of the family's reality shows.

Jim Bob and Michelle built the 7,000-square foot residence using the proceeds from their first TLC specials.

Thirteen years and three kids later, the house has served as the setting for two reality shows -- and some large very large family gatherings.

Of course, these days, about half the Duggar brood has moved into homes of their own.

Some of them are just starting out -- while some are already living the good life on some very enviable property.

Then folks at In Touch recently took a look at all of the Duggar homes, and you might be surprised by how far some of the younger Duggars have come.

Take a look: