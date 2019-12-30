The Duggar Family: Here's Why 2019 Was Our Wildest Year Yet!

If you follow the them on social media, then we probably don't need to tell you that 2019 was a very big year for the Duggars.

For one thing, it was the year of the great Duggar baby boom, which resulted in five new Duggars entering the world (with more to come)!

Next to attending church services, nothing gets the Duggars as excited as procreation, so Jim Bob and Michelle basically spent the past 12 months in a constant state of giddy joy.

Of course, the year was not an entirely joyous one, as the family suffered its fair share of loss, as well.

From miscarriages to tragic deaths, 2019 presented the Duggars with seemingly endless challenges, and some were siblings better were able to bear the burden than others.

All-in-all it was a year that none of them will soon forget.

So join as we recap the dizzying highs and devastating lows of the family's most memorable year to date: