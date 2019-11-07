The Definitive Duggar Family Tree: A Complete Guide to Courtships and Babies!

Large sections of the Old Testament are devoted to genealogies - lengthy lists of couplings and the biblically-significant offspring that they begat.

Given the Duggars' love for the Good Book, we're sure someone in the family has compiled a similar compendium of the courtships and marriages that led to the creation of Jim Bob and Michelle's many granchildren.

It might seem like it would take a monastic scholar to keep track of the rapid expansion of the Counting On clan, but we tried. We tried.

THG has managed to create a complete list of the #LittleDuggars without locking ourselves in an abbey with a quill and parchment.

But that's not to say it was a simple task.

After all, Jim Bob and Michelle have a lot of kids, and those kids are very dedicated to the task of populating Northwest Arkansas with Duggars.

So sit back, grab a Duggar-friendly snack (might we suggest a jar of pickles?) and explore the family tree of TV's most beloved Baptist brood.