The Bachelorette Stars: Ranked By Relationship Length!

If The Bachelorette spoilers are any indication, Clare Crawley will be handing out the roses this summer on the long-running show.
Her age, 38, has been the topic of many headlines, but 38 is far from old. It's just mature. As in Clare is ready to find a life partner.
Yet if look at the venerable franchise's track record, however, the Californian's odds of long-term success are mixed at best.
Why do we say that?
Isn't it obvious? This is a dating competition throwing two people together under a pretense that is literally impossible to sustain.
Can they transition into real life, establish a new normal and make it work? They can, but often times, they fall short of that goal.
Which stars made it work?
Which flamed out fast?
We have ranked the 16 stars of The Bachelorette based on who was most successful at finding love during her stint as queen.
See how they stack up from worst to first, and see if C-squared can find what some (if not all) of her predecessors have found ...
1.
Hannah Brown
Our most recent Bachelorette, Hannah Brown a.k.a. Hannah Beast a.k.a. Alabama Hannah a.k.a. Beast Mode, comes in first, or last, depending on your point of view. Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, but that was over by the time we got to the After the Final Rose special, at which point she asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron. (That short-lived romance fizzled also.) Hopefully Clare can clear this very low bar.
2.
Jen Schefft
Bachelorette Jen Schefft broke up with winner Jerry Ferris on the After the Rose special because she just "wasn't feeling it." Not even making it to the day after the finale? As we saw with Hannah Brown, Jen set a low bar set for everyone else at least.
3.
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley's journey hasn't even started filming yet, but even if The Bachelorette's 2020 season ends in shambles, you can't flame out harder than Jen or Hannah B., so she's already ahead two spots in these rankings!
4.
Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm broke up just a few months after his proposal in 2012. He was never the right guy anyway. Should've picked Sean Lowe. Not that she or Sean (who is happily married to Catherine Giudici, who he met on The Bachelor) are overthinking it right now. Sean and Catherine are about as happy as a couple can be, while Emily has since married and had a bunch of kids with Tyler Johnson.
5.
Andi Dorfman
Andi Dorfman found love with Josh Murray on The Bachelorette, a move that she seemed destined to make from the start despite a lot of red flags. The heart wants what it wants, we suppose ... including breakups. Unfortunately, their engagement ended after only six months or so.
6.
DeAnna Pappas
DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak broke up seven months after their finale aired. Silver linings: Her journey introduced us to Jason Mesnick, one of the more popular contestants in franchise history, and DeAnna went on to marry Stephen Stagliano, a high school teacher and the twin brother of former Bachelorette contestant Mike Stagliano!
7.
Jillian Harris
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski broke up one year after their finale aired. Swiderski later appeared on Bachelor Pad. Jillian now appears on HGTV's Love it or List it Too.
8.
Meredith Phillips
Meredith Phillips, the second Bachelorette, chose Ian McKee as her groom. The two broke up just over a year later, with little fanfare.
9.
Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez made out a lot. Then they made it one year and three months before going their separate ways. Pretty decent compared to some Bachelor flame-outs.
10.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Haters and recurring breakup rumors be damned, Kaitlyn Bristowe and final rose recipient Shawn Booth lasted three whole years ... which is a long time for any relationship. Then they broke up in November 2018.
11.
Becca Kufrin
They're one of six Bachelorette couples still together, by our calculations, for a 40% success rate (6/15, not including Clare). That's the good news. While they already outlasted skeptics' predictions, and seem happy as clams, there are still no wedding plans on the horizon. It's cool. You do you, Becca.
12.
JoJo Fletcher
She's still engaged to Jordan Rodgers and sure seems happy about it, three years later, despite many of their critics assuming this relationship was DOA. Still no wedding, but the joke is most definitely on those of us assuming they'd be over by the time tabloids moved on to the next season. Not so at all.
13.
Rachel Lindsay
The long-term love game appears to be a reality for Rachel Lindsay, who went public with fiancee Bryan Abasolo following the Season 13 finale two years ago. They've been going strong ever since their season came to an end, and got married in the summer of 2019! Congrats!
14.
Desiree Hartsock
Desiree Hartsock, after famously settling for her second choice on The Bachelorette, Chris Siegfried, proved that nice guys do in fact finish first. They went on to make a successful relationship happen, no matter how unlikely that seemed on ABC. Sometimes when one door closes, a better one opens. They're married as of 2015 and have a family together!
15.
Ashley Hebert
Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012 in a special that aired on ABC. They're still married and living happily ever after, through thick and thin. Safe to say that counts as a huge success story.
16.
Trista Sutter
Trista Sutter, the OB (ehhh, that's original Bachelorette), wins this one by a long shot! She and hubby Ryan Sutter have been married for almost 15 years. Fifteen! The first-ever Bachelorette makes for an unbeatable standard-bearer in terms of pure longevity.