The Bachelorette: Who Nearly Beat Out Clare Crawley?

Clare Crawley is The Bachelorette!
Despite not having appeared on any entry in this franchise for over two years, and despite being the relatively ripe old age of 38, Crawley has been confirrmed by ABC as the next anchor of this program.
But was she always the network's first choice?
Which other former reality star(s) were under consideration by producers?
Wait, Who is Clare Crawley?
Fair question. She finished second on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor and then competed on seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise.
Didn't She Already Get Engaged on National Television?
Actually, yes. She accepted a proposal from Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special in early 2018 -- and then split from him a month later.
Why Has She Returned to the Franchise?
"It's common for people, especially my age, to go through relationships," Clare said after being named The Bachelorette. "And whether they are good or bad, you take something from them. [Each experience] has propelled me into a different level with myself.”
What About Her Agee?
Crawley will be 39 when The Bachelorette started filming. "I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing," she explained on Good Morning America. "For me, it’s just more years under my belt. More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won’t settle for."
What is She Looking for in a Husband?
“I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable,” she told Lara Spencer, adding: “I think that [shows] some serious strength right there, so I want a man who can do that."
Was She Really ABC's First Choice?
Probably not. There had been reports that producers wanted Hannah Brown to actually take a second run as 25-plus suitors, only for the two sides to fail to arrive at an agreed-upon salary.
Who Else Was Under Consideration?
Tia Booth, according to E! News. A fan favorite from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season and then Bachelor in Paradise, Booth met with network executives about the gig. She was the show's second choice to Clare, sources allege
Who Else Almost Nabbed the Role?
Kelsey Weier was the only woman from Peter Weber's season who was under consideration. However, producers were hesitant to name anyone from the pilot's edition of the series because it's generally been thought of as a disappointment (Look for her this summer on Bachelor in Paradise, though.)
What About Tayshia Adams?
Yup, she was also a possibility. After her emotional finish in Colton Underwood's season -- with the Bachelor breaking things off with her and Hannah Godwin to pursue Cassie Randolph at the time -- Tayshia met with producers about becoming the Bachelorette before Hannah Brown ultimately earned the gig. She also met with producers and had serious discussions about Season 16.
Even Kendall Long Came Close...
Very soon after Kendall's split from Bachelor in Paradise's Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile's, fans were calling for the beloved star from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season to at last become the Bachelorette. Yes, she met with producers, but was never offered a Season 16 contract.
Any Other Surprise Names?
Katie Morton appeared on Colton Underwood's season and then found love with franchise veteran Chris Bukowski, with the two even getting engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise's most recent season. However, they broke up in December 2019 and was briefly considered for Season 16, E! News insider says.
Clare Crawley for the Win!
In the end, producers were swayed by Crawley's age and stability. "Clare is known to be very emotional and vulnerable and they know they are going to get a good season," a show insider tells E!, adding: "They wanted someone who was older, more mature and had more life experience."
When Does Her Season Begin?
On May 18 on ABC at 8/7c. Will you be tuning in for her journey?