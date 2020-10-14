The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams Choose?

It's been the worst kept secret in Hollywood for months now:
Clare Crawley falls deeply in love with Dale Moss within two weeks of shooting the latest season of The Bachelorette and ABC replaces her with Tayshia Adams.
This is a done deal. It's already happened, producers just won't come right out and admit it.
The stunning development forces Bachelorette viewers to therefore ponder a new and different question:
We know who Crawley chooses as her potential husband. But what about Adams?!?
Based on a number of The Bachelorette spoilers and scoops released by Reality Steve, we can at least narrow down Tayshia's contestants to a select few. And here they are...
1.
Let's Start Here:
Crawley reportedly lasts for about four rose ceremonies as The Bachelorette. She and producers then agree that there's no point in her continuing on as the lead when she's so dead set on selecting Moss as her eventual winner.
2.
Enter Tayshia!
Yup! The long-time Bachelor Nation favorite will get brought on and placed at the forefront of the reality show, which will make a sudden shift to focus on her romantic journey.
3.
Quick Question: Who is Tayshia Adams?!?
The California native first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2019 -- and was one of the final three contestants alongside Hannah Godwin and Cassie Randolph. From there, Adams appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise and started a relationship with John Paul Jones (from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette).
4.
Next Question: From What Pool Will Adams Select Her Soulmate?
Due to Clare's sudden departure, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible to just fly new suitors in, Adams will mostly be stuck with Crawley's leftovers.
5.
That's Not Fair, Though
Not really. But the hands of executives were very tied. After Clare eliminated seven men on her premiere, these are the ones we believe were left forr Tayshia to flirt with as The Bachelorette: Chasen Nick, Joe Park, Ivan Hall, Blake Moynes, Ed Waisbrot, Demar Jackson, Brendan Morais, Kenny Braasch, Jason Foster, Tyler Cottrill, Ben Smith, Jay Smith, Eazy, Zac Clark, Riley Christian and Bennett Jordan.
6.
Okay, Go On...
The show will then bring on four brand new men who did NOT take part in anything Clare-related: Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb.
7.
Do We Know Anything About These Newbies?
Only that Spencer earns the valued first impression rose.
8.
Do We Know Who Tayshia Chooses?
Short answer, no. Longer answer, though? Reality Steve says the following men have advanced to Adams' finall four: Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall.
9.
What Else Do We Know?
"Things were done so differently this season," Steve explained in a post he published on September 30. "I’m hearing guys outside of final 4 had family/friends brought into the bubble to meet Tayshia, but I’ve been unable to confirm that."
10.
Does Anyone That Clare Sent Home Re-Appear on Tayshia's Season?
No. Not to our knowledge.
11.
When Does Tayshia Actually Start?
TBD. In an extended promo for the season, ABC revealed a limo pulling up to the La Quinta Resort, teasing Tayshia's arrival. But no start date has been confirmed.
12.
What About John Paul?
Or any of Tayshia's exes? Might they show up as surprise guests? We don't believe so, no. But we'd put nothing past ABC at this point, considering the unique nature of Season 16.
13.
Has Colton Commented on Tayshia's Casting?
No. He just got slapped with a restraining order by Cassie Randolph. He's pretty busy with that and with some other obstacles in his personal life at the moment.
14.
What Has Adams Said?
Nothing! That's what makes this all so intriguing and mysterious. Tayshia has been sworn to secrecy (legally, we're sure) and hasn't even confirmed just yet that she'll be the Bachelorette. But she WILL be, rest assured. And it's gonna be fascinating!