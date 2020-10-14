The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams Choose?

It's been the worst kept secret in Hollywood for months now:

Clare Crawley falls deeply in love with Dale Moss within two weeks of shooting the latest season of The Bachelorette and ABC replaces her with Tayshia Adams.

This is a done deal. It's already happened, producers just won't come right out and admit it.

The stunning development forces Bachelorette viewers to therefore ponder a new and different question:

We know who Crawley chooses as her potential husband. But what about Adams?!?

Based on a number of The Bachelorette spoilers and scoops released by Reality Steve, we can at least narrow down Tayshia's contestants to a select few. And here they are...