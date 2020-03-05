The Bachelorette Spoilers: What Do We Already Know About Clare Crawley's Season?

Has the shock worn off yet, Bachelor Nation?

Have you finally accepted Clare Crawley as the next Bachelorette?

Days after ABC confirmed this surprising news, fans continue to debate the merits of having an older franchise star who hasn't really been in the spotlight for years.

But not Reality Steve.

The guru of all Bachelor spoilers and Bachelorette spoilers hasn't been wondering whether or not Clare will make a strong series anchor... he's been hard at work, doing what he does best:

Giving viewers a look ahead at the season to come.

What has he already learned and gathered? Scroll down to find out!