The Bachelorette Spoilers: What Do We Already Know About Clare Crawley's Season?

Where Have We Seen Clare Before?
Kissing Juan Pablo Galavis, for starters. She was the runner-up on his season of The Bachelor and then appeared on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.
And Then She Got Engaged, Right?
Yup... on national television! She accepted a proposal from fellow Winter Games contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in early 2018, only to split from her fiance just a month later.
Okay. So What Can We Expect from Her Season?
Filming has not even started just yet, so there are only so many spoilers here. But there ARE spoilers, to be clear!
How Old Is She?
Clare's age has been a matter of debate and annoyance for many fans, who think she's simply too old to be The Bachelorette. Seems dumb to us -- but just to be clear, Crawley will soon be 39 years old, a few days after shooting begins.
Where Will She Fly To?
Some diverse places, it seems. Tennessee? Iceland? Sure, why not?!? ABC is picking up the tab.
She's a Cougar!
With the ages of about half the men confirmed by Steve, it looks like most suitors will be younger than Clare. Like, many years younger than her.
Calling All Single Dads!
This ought to make for an interesting dynamic. Sounds like producers want men that have children and have already found a few of them.
Calling All Older Men!
Casting remains underway, and we can maybe expect some later 30-year olds or even some men in the early 40s to make the cut.
So... Who Will Clare Choose?
LOL. Reality Steve is good, but he isn't that good. Only about half the cast has even been filled and shooting hasn't started yet. There is, literally, no winner we can spoil for you here.
That's All We Can Forecast for Now
But it's not all we can say about Crawley, who has given us some choice quotes since being named The Bachelorette. "I love a dad bod! You need balance in life," she told People Magazine, adding: "Somebody who is more concerned with meal prep or what I’m eating is not attractive to me."
What Else is She Looking for in a Man?
“I also love a good scruff. And I’m a sucker for a tall guy... Personalities are what attracts me. Whatever that looks like, I’m ready for it!”
A Message for the Fame-Seekers:
“I get that there are a lot of perks that come along with being on The Bachelorette, but in the end, I just want a man I can bring home and watch TV with on a Friday night, who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight.”
And a Message for ALL the Guys Out There:
“I’ve gone through a lot of twists and turns in my life. Things I’ve thought I wanted in the past have turned out to not be what I wanted. But now I know what I will and won’t put up with.”