The Bachelorette Spoilers: Did Clare Crawley Really Quit?

By now, you must have read all The Bachelorette spoilers and rumors out there, right?
Heading into the October 13 premiere of Clare Crawley's season, we've heard everything:
Clare falls for Dale Moss! And refuses to leave her hotel room! And quits the show entirely! And now she's engaged to Moss! And Tayshia Adams had to swoop in and save the season after producers panicked and got desperate!
No, Steve insists. There was no contact of any kind between the star and the suitor prior to the pair meeting at La Quinta Resort & Spa in La Quinta, California.
2.
How Did Clare and Dale Fall for Each Other So Quickly Then?
Good question. Steve doesn't have an exact answer. But he does confirm that Clare was drawn to Moss just based on his social media posts and photos. Similarly, Dale made it clear at the outset of the season that he has been a big fan of Crawley's for years.
3.
Okay. But are Clare and Dale Together Right Now?
Yes. They are 100% a couple.
4.
Did Clare Quit to Be with Moss?
No. Steve says it's closer to the opposite. Producers saw the sparks between Crawley and Moss and it was mostly their idea for her to stop filming because there was no point in pretending she hadn't made up her mind.
5.
Were Producers Really Left in a Panic?
Not especially. Executives actually feared early on that this would be a boring season due to the isolated location and all the ways the show had to be shot because of COVID-19. Therefore, they were excited to push Clare out the door and tease this huge "twist" as a way to garner attention.
6.
Are Clare and Dale Engaged?
Not to Reality Steve's knowledge. Clare remains on location in California, so she hasn't even spent a ton of time with her chosen suitor.
7.
How Many Roses Did Clare Hand Out?
Four. She was only the lead for a quartet of rose ceremonies before she got replaced by Tayshia Adams.
8.
From What Contestant Pool Did Adams Draw From?
The remaining ones from Clare's season. Again, due to COVID, the show couldn't just run out and find a new bevy of men.
9.
How Many Contestants End Up Vying for Clare's Affection?
30.
10.
Why are All These Alums Allegedly Part of the Season?
Rest assured, only Clare and Tayshia are actually The Bachelorettes. Producers simply brought in Hannah Ann Sluss, Becca Kufrin and other well-known names from the franchise to mix things up and keep viewers' attention, given the unusual nature of this season.
11.
How Many Men Does Clare Eliminate on the First Night?
Six. Five of them were: AJ Yalawan, Page Pressley, Chris Conran, Jeremy Higgins, and Jordan Manier.
12.
Who is the Villain This Season?
Yosef Aborady. From what Steve is hearing, "the guy had some choice words for Clare," he writes.
13.
When Does The Bachelorette Premiere Again?
On Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c. Yup, that's a TUESDAY! Keep that in mind.