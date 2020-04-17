The Bachelorette: Should ABC Cancel Clare Crawley's Season?

Like countless other shows, both reality-based and scripted, The Bachelorette has halted filming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a real shame, because had all gone according to plan, we could have been looking at a season premiere very soon.

Clare Crawley is a refreshing choice for leading lady, in part because of her age and maturity.

But now, a growing number of people are suggesting that the season should be canceled altogether.

Are they ageist opportunists using the pandemic as an excuse, or do they kind of have a point?