The Bachelorette Season 16: Meet Clare Crawley's Men!

Clare Crawley is The Bachelorette.
Should she be?
That's a debate we can have.
But ABC has confirmed the news and now also confirmed the identities of the many men who will be competing for her heart on Season 16 of this beloved reality show.
And here's a fun fact: One of them may be a very familiar face to anyone who watched Hannah Brown's season of the same series.
Do we have your attention?!? Scroll down to meet Clare's men...
1.
YOSEF A.
Yosef is 30 years old and from Daphne, Alabama. He's ready to settle down.
2.
GRANT L.
Grant hails from Boston. This aspiring husband is 25 years old.
3.
JAMES C.
James is one of the youngest suitors. A Chicago resident, he is just 23 years old.
4.
CHRIS C.
Chris is another Utah resident. He's from Salt Lake City and is 27 years old.
5.
GREG G.
Greg is 26 years old and hails from Edison, New Jersey.
6.
JAKE M.
Jake has some interesting hair and is 25 from Lafayette, Colorado.
7.
AARON G.
Aaron hails from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and is 33 years of age.
8.
MATT G.
Matt is from Jupiter, Florida. He's 26 and likely enjoys going to the beach.
9.
BLAKE M.
From Phoenix, Blake is 30 years old and clearly likes to get tattoos. Right?!?
10.
MATT J.
It's Matt James! This 28-year old from New York City is best friends with former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron and constantly appears on Tyler’s Instagram.
11.
JORDAN C.
A 26-year old from New York City, Jordan has a nice smile and a relaxed look about him.
12.
JOSH E.
Josh looks sort of geeky, which we don't mean as an insult. He's 31 and is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
13.
DEMAR J.
Demar hails from Scottsdale, Arizona. This stud muffin is 26 years old.
14.
AUSTIN B.
Austin is 28 years old. He's from some place called Cut Off, Louisiana.
15.
IVAN H.
We're got another Dallas resident! Ivan is 28 years old and very much hopes to win Clare over.
16.
BRET E.
Bret is on the older side. He's 42 years old and is from Provo, Utah.
17.
CAMERON D.
Cameron is 28 and from Newport Beach, California. He probably works out. Look at that body!
18.
ELLIS M.
Here's a native from Dallas, Texas. Ellis is a redhead and is 28 years old.
19.
JAY S.
At 29 years old, Jay is almost 30. He's also from the Sunshine State, Oakland Park to be specific.
20.
BENNETT M.
Another Florida resident! Bennett is 27 years old and he's from the city of Orlando.
21.
TYLER C. (Another One)
Talk about someone else who lifts weights! Tyler is 27 and from Morgantown, West Virginia.
22.
ED W.
Ed hails from Miami. So he must know how to party! He's also 25 years old.
23.
JP C.
Say hello to JP. This 25-year old hunk is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
24.
ANTHONY W.
Anthony is a 27-year old who wants to maybe marry Clare. He is from Huntington Beach, California.
25.
DALE M.
Dale is from The Big Apple, folks. Yup, New York City. He is 31 years of age.
26.
MILES G.
Miles is from Shreveport, Louisiana and is 27 years old. Pretty easy on the eyes, right?
27.
ALEX B. (Another One)
Alex is yet another contestant from Dallas. This 28-year old may end up as Clare's husband.
28.
MIKE T.
Mike is a 38-year old from Calgary, Canada. Yup, he hails from north of the border!
29.
NOAH E.
A 25-year old from Long Beach, California, this is a man who knows how to wear a mustache.
30.
NICK E.
Nick hails from Nashville and is 25 years old. He's rocking a pretty awkward smile here.
31.
BLAKE M. (Another One)
this Blake is 29 and from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada. Another friend from up north!
32.
KARL S.
Karl hails from Miami and is 33 years old. Many of Clare's suitors are over the age of 30 because Clare herself is 39.