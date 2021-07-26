The Bachelorette: Meet Michelle Young's (Handsome) Men!

The countdown is officially on.

Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was announced as the season 18 Bachelorette at The Bachelor season 25 After the Final Rose special in March 2021.

She's has to wait longer than usual for time to shine, too, as ABC confirmed Katie Thurston as the season 17 Bachelorette at this same taping.

In October, however, Young will take center stage.

She won't be alone, however.

ABC has unveiled the 18 suitors who will battle for Young's affections this fall, as each tries to come across as the perfect combination of confident and cocky; vulnerable and tough; loving and lovable.

Reads Young's network bio:

“As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things."

Will any of the following met meen that critera?

Get to know the impending contestants below...