The Bachelorette: Meet Michelle Young's (Handsome) Men!

The countdown is officially on.
Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was announced as the season 18 Bachelorette at The Bachelor season 25 After the Final Rose special in March 2021.
She's has to wait longer than usual for time to shine, too, as ABC confirmed Katie Thurston as the season 17 Bachelorette at this same taping.
In October, however, Young will take center stage.
She won't be alone, however.
ABC has unveiled the 18 suitors who will battle for Young's affections this fall, as each tries to come across as the perfect combination of confident and cocky; vulnerable and tough; loving and lovable.
Reads Young's network bio:
“As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things."
Will any of the following met meen that critera?
Get to know the impending contestants below...
1.
Alec Thompson
He's 29 and from Virginia. Alec graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, according to his Linkedin. His current job is as a project engineer for Palmetto Railways in Charleston, South Carolina, where he lives. He’s previously worked for the Norfolk Southern Corporation. He’s also assisted at the Special Olympics.
2.
Jomarri Gable
Jomarri works as a personal trainer. His Instagram handle is @jomarrigable. He's a 26-year old from Oregon.
3.
Eric Tai
Eric lives in New York City, but hails from New Jersey. He works in private equity at Hermes GPE, according to his Linkedin. He plays tennis and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2018. Dude is 25.
4.
Brett Parker
This is a 29-year old with a nice smile. He's a native of Houston, Texas.
5.
Joel Wilkinson
Joel works as a physical therapist. He's 31 years old and is from Prescott, Arizona.
6.
Ryan Fox
Here's a fun fact about this 30-year old, who is from California: He was a “Bachelor” in February 2020 for the franchise’s “Bachelor Live on Stage Tour” hosted by Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins. His Instagram handle is @ryanmichaelfox.
7.
Travor Abrams
Trevor is 26 and from California and played minor league baseball for the San Francisco Giants. How cool is that?!?
8.
Pardeep Singh
A 30-year old from Brooklyn. Pardeep graduated from Binghampton University in 2013 with a degree in neuroscience. He graduated from Columbia University in 2019 with another degree in neurobiology and neurosciences. He works as an associate research scientist for Astellas Pharmas US. He’s also the host of the podcast “Deep Thoughts.”
9.
Olumide Onajide
Olumide is 28 and graduated from Rutgers University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in public and nonprofit administration. He graduated from the same university in 2018 with a master’s in the same subject. While at Rutgers, he was also on the men’s basketball team. His current job is as a field system analyst for OTG Management.
10.
Spencer Williams
Spencer has a son named Bray. He's 25 years old and hails from Cleveland, Ohio.
11.
Leroy Arthur
Leroy graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2019. He’s currently a graduate student in biomedical engineering at UNT Dallas. He's 27 years old.
12.
Bryan Witzmann
Bryan graduated from South Dakota State University, where he played football. He’s a former offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 16 games for the chiefs in 2017 and has played for nine different NFL teams. The ex-athlete is 30.
13.
Casey Woods
Casey works as a producer and songwriter. His website is caseydilla.com. He's 36 and is from Parkland, Florida.
14.
PJ Henderson
PJ is 30 and from Texas and played football at Lamar University and works as a firefighter and EMt. His brother was killed by strangers in Greece in 2017. After his death, PJ and his family created the Bakari Foundation, which provides travel experiences for families who have lost loved ones.
15.
Chris Sutton
Chris was born and raised in New Orleans. He's 28 years old and looks like a pretty chill guy.
16.
Mollique Johnson
Mollique is from Jamica but currently lives in San Diego, where he works as the assistant director of operations at San Diego State University. He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2008 with a degree in psychology. He earned a master’s of education from Springfield College in 2010. He's 36.
17.
Rodney Mathews
Rodney currently lives in Los Angeles. He's 29 years old He played football for Fresno State University. He currently works as a sales representative for Cintas.
18.
Christopher Gallant
A 27-year old from Halifax, Nova Scotia. His Instagram handle is @thechrisgallant.
19.
Clayton Echard
Clayton is 28. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He also played football for the university. He currently works as a sales representative for Stryker.
20.
Daniel, 26
Not much to report here. Daniel is 26 and from the fun city of Austin, Texas.
21.
Edward, 27
What a stud muffin! Edward is 27 and from Brownsville, Texas.
22.
Peter Izzo
A 26-year old from Bellmore, New York, Peter is from New York ... but lives in Port St. Joe, Florida, where he owns the restaurant Peters Pizzeria.
23.
Garrett Aida
Garrett is 33. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 2013 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He’s the co-founder of the company Dark Energy, which is a manufacturer of customized mobile devices.
24.
Jack, 30
Jack is a 30-year old native of Greensboro, North Carolina. He's cute!
25.
Jamie Skaar
Jamie founded the indoor air purification system Sanctuaire. He's 32 and from Tacoma, Washington.
26.
Joel Coleman
Joel is the former Mr. Minnesota Basketball and played basketball at the University of Minnesota. According to Reality Steve, there are rumors that Michelle and Joel know each other from playing college basketball. He's 28 years old.
27.
LT
LT is older than most contestants. He's 38 and is from Bellevue, Washington.
28.
Martin, 28
Martin is 28 years old and this stud is from Cordoba, Argentina.
29.
Michael, 30
Michael is 30 and hails from Omaha, Nebraska. Sorry. That's all we got.
30.
Nayte Olukoya
Nayte is 27 and from Manitoba, but currently lives in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Eastern Washington University and works as a senior account executive at Indeed.
31.
32.
Rick Leach
A 32-year old from Munroe Falls, Ohio Rick currently lives in Los Angeles. His Instagram handle is @kcirjr13.
33.
Brandon J.
Brandon is 26 years old. This handsome suitor is from Portland, Oregon.
34.
Romeo, 32
Romeo is 32 years old. He lives in New York City and that's all we know right now.
35.
Will, 29
We don't know as much about this aspiring husband. Except that he's 29 years old and is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
36.
Brandon Kieffer
He's 29 and from Louisiana. Brandon lives in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2019. He was a student at the Owen Graduate School of Management. He’s a brand ambassador for SkinnyPop from Amplify Snack Brands.