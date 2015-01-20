The Bachelor Stars: Ranked By Relationship Length!

You don't need The Bachelor spoilers to tell you that love - like fame - fades. Reality sinks in, and it hits hard. Often fast.

That sounds cynical.

But it's also factual.

While things were looking up for a time, The Bachelor stars have not exactly had the best track record over the long run.

How bad is it?

Well, Peter Weber didn't exactly raise the bar for future Bachelors this year. Take what you can get, and don't get upset?

That should be Pilot Pete's motto. Hey, dude sure did get laid a lot, albeit not from his true love of two days, Madison.

Check out the full Bachelor relationship rankings by length and see how they've fared once the cameras turned off.