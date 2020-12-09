The Bachelor Spoilers: Will Matt James Get Engaged?

Matt James has made history.
But to whom will he make love on The Bachelor?
This is the question ABC viewers around the nation have, as they head into a brand new season of this beloved reality television franchise.
We know that James will be the first African-American lead of all-time -- but we do not yet know who will end up as his fiancee when all is said and done.
And after all the tears are shed and spit is swapped, of course.
Based on a number of sources and reports, we've gleaned as many The Bachelor spoilers as we can from the Internet and we're excited to present them below.
Scroll around now!
James is Ready for Another First
On the Season 25 premiere, Matt admits to Chris Harrison that he's never been in love. Not ever. Not once in his life. "It's my job to change that," the host tells The Bachelor.
How is THIS for a Tease?
"Matt did something on night one that we've never had happen before... It's not what you think though, it's really crazy... I feel confident saying Matt James will be the only Bachelor this season," ABC executive Robert Mills told Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast in October 2020.
He'll Have Quite a Few Choice, Too
ABC released the names and photos of 43 women ahead of the season premiere. They range in ages from 21 through 32, but not all of these suitors will appear on the show.
Wait, Where is the Season Being Filmed?
At Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. The set is reportedly isolated and all COVID-19 protocols being followed.
Make Way for Tayshia!
The latest Bachelorette actually filmed her After the Final Rose ceremony at this same place -- and is expected to pop up at some point on Matt's season.
Let's Talk First Impression Rose, Shall We?
Thanks to spoiler guru Reality Steve, we know the idenity of who earns the first impression rose. And it sounds like she'll be sticking around for awhile, too.
Say Hello to Abigail Heringer!
She will get Matt's first rose. Originally from Salem, Oreon, Abigail was reportedly born partially deaf and given cochlear implants as a child.
How Far Does Abigail Advance?
This is sort of just a guess, but it's an educated guess. It looks like she'll make it to at least Matt's final sex.
Who Else Makes the Final 6?
Heringer, Mari Pepin, Bri Springs, Serena Pitt, Kristin Hopkins and Catalina Morales went the longest of all suitors with their Instagram accounts private or inactive. We're assuming this is due to how far they get on Matt's season.
Will Other Familiar Faces Show Up?
Yup! In addition to Tayshia, look for Matt's great pal, Tyler Cameron, to make an appearance. And also Hannah Brown. And also Wells Adams.
Was There a Need to Shut Down at Any Point?
No. Just like The Bachelorette (and the NBA), Covid protocols were followed and no surprises cases created any hiccups. "It's the blueprint and the formula we used to shoot Clare's season, and is working out perfectly," Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. "I can tell you it's working, it's successful and -- knock on wood -- it'll continue to be successful."
So... Who Wins?
We don't have the answer right now. Sorry! But Tyler did provide an update to his own social media followers, writing the following in December: "Matt is being Matt and we're going to get the Matt we all love. He's extremely happy. He loves the girls. He spoke so highly of them. There are so many great girls, he says he's really pushing himself to be vulnerable to put himself out there, and I think you're going to get a great season and a great Matt."
Will There Be a Proposal?
It does sound that way. "Matt seems genuinely happy and I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while," Tyler added.
