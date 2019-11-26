The Bachelor Spoilers: Peter Weber's Fiancee FINALLY Revealed?! [UPDATED]

Well, folks, another season of The Bachelor is in the can.

After a lot of heartbreak, one freak accident, and some major shadiness involving a contestant who can only be described as the female equivalent of Luke P., Peter Weber has made his final selection and wrapped filming.

So is the beloved pilot/windmill sex enthusiast a newly-engaged man?

Sadly -- we don't know yet.

It seems producers are doing a better job than usual keeping the events of this seaon's finale under wraps.

But thanks to the spoiler master himself, Reality Steve, we do know the identities of Peter's final two selections, as well as the fate of the villainous Victoria Fuller.

Take a look:

[We've updated this post with Reality Steve's latest spoilers, and folks -- it sounds like we're in for one hell of a season.]