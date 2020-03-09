The Bachelor Spoilers: Peter Weber Gets Engaged, Dumps Fiancee For Someone Else in Bonkers Finale!!

Folks, it's really happening.

For years, venerable franchise host Chris Harrison has been promising us the most dramatic Bachelor season finale ever - and now it looks he might finally make good on his word.

The Bachelor spoilers have been circulating since late last year, and several sources claimed to have definitive knowledge of who receives Peter Weber's final rose on this week's two part-finale.

Some were correct. Most were wrong.

And no one predicted the insanity that would take place when Peter proposes to one of his finalists - and then dumps her for someone else.

You read that right. That really happened.

And you're about to watch it all unfold.

Here's everything we know so far: