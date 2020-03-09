The Bachelor Spoilers: Peter Weber Gets Engaged, Dumps Fiancee For Someone Else in Bonkers Finale!!

Folks, it's really happening.
For years, venerable franchise host Chris Harrison has been promising us the most dramatic Bachelor season finale ever - and now it looks he might finally make good on his word.
The Bachelor spoilers have been circulating since late last year, and several sources claimed to have definitive knowledge of who receives Peter Weber's final rose on this week's two part-finale.
Some were correct. Most were wrong.
And no one predicted the insanity that would take place when Peter proposes to one of his finalists - and then dumps her for someone else.
You read that right. That really happened.
And you're about to watch it all unfold.
Here's everything we know so far:
1.
Rose For the Occasion
Well, we finally know how Peter Weber's final rose ceremony will play out. And we think it's safe to say that no one in Bachelor Nation predicted THIS outcome for the windmilling pilot.
2.
Some Background
As you're probably aware, the original field of 30 has been narrowed down to two final contestants - gorgeous 23-year-olds Hannah Ann Sluss (right) and Madison Prewett (left).
3.
Prewett Purity
The still-virginal Madison famously issued Peter an ultimatum before going into the Fantasy Suite round, essentially informing him that she would be unable to accept to his proposal if he were to sleep with either of the other contestants.
4.
Player Pete
Weber chose to ignore that warning, as he slept with BOTH Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller (who he lafter eliminated), then acted all shocked when Madison walked away from their one-on-one date the following evening.
5.
Mad About Madi
Her relationship and future on the show in doubt Madison showed up fashionably late to the next rose ceremony, prompting a reaction of obvious concern from Peter. But if there's one thing we know about Pilot Pete, it's that the man loves a challenge.
6.
Headed For an Easy Victory?
Hey, better late than never. After Pete sent Victoria packing, he handed his last two roses of the season to Madison and Hannah Ann. Not surprisingly, Madi quickly emerged as the frontrunner.
7.
Making It Work?
There were several reasons for this, not the least of which was the fact that Peter seemed so keen to take a risk on Prewett. Despite their obvious differences in the belief systems, she remained at the forefront of his mind - if he was sold on Hannah Ann, he'd just be with Hannah Ann. Right?
8.
One Concerned Mom
And then there was this scene from a preview clip in which Peter's mom is seen weeping and begging him to "bring her home to us." Fans assumed she was talking about Madison, whom she met in the very first episode of the season, and that this occurred after she bolted.
9.
It's a Madi World
And then there were predictions like this one from the internet's most reliable source of Bachelor spoilers, Reality Steve. "In the end, Peter and Madison are together right now, but not engaged," Steve wrote on his terribly-designed but always-entertaining blog last week.
10.
A Long and Winding Road
The Bachelor spoiler god revealed that Peter and Madison's road to happiness was not a smooth one. In fact, it seems that even after her near-no-show at the previous rose ceremony, Madison decided to eliminate herself from the competition for real ahead of the final rose ceremony!
11.
Hannah Left Hanging
Peter chased Madison all the way to her home state of Alabama, where he finally convinced her to change her mind. But get this - he didn't bother to break it off with Hannah Ann first!
12.
International Romance
"We will see footage of how it all came to be after filming in Australia ended, because that’s when his 'courtship' of Madison had to happen," Reality Steve wrote. "From everything I was told, this happened in Alabama." Mind you, we'll repeat what we just said again for the folks in the back, Peter had not yet broken things off with Hannah at this point!
13.
Here's Where It Really Gets Ugly
And if you think that's a shocking twist, well ... wow. Wait until you hear the bombshell that Steve dropped on his readers today, just hours before the two-night finale is set to begin on ABC.
14.
Unpopular Pete
A word of warning: If you're one of the many, many people who already dislikes Peter, you might flat-out hate the guy after learning the latest.
15.
Oh, No He Didn't
"The main thing I was wrong about: on Thursday I said that Peter cancelled the final rose ceremony until he could talk to Madison, who had already left. Didn’t happen. Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day," Steve wrote on his blog moments ago.
16.
Now That's a Twist
You read that right. Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, then broke it off afterward to go chase after Madison.
17.
Well, Duh
"Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone 'I’m so sorry ... never expected this to happen,'" Steve writes.
18.
Well, That Should Be Uncomfortable
"Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in studio tomorrow night I’m sure," Steve continues.
19.
The Heart Wants What It Wants
"When Peter broke up with Hannah Ann and ended the engagement, it was ultimately to pursue Madison," the blogger now confirms.
20.
What In the Actual Eff?
So did Peter propose to Hannah just to avoid an awkward scene after Madison failed to show up for the final rose ceremony? Hopefully, we'll find out tonight, but with the way Bachelor producers draw things out, we may have to wait until Tuesday.
21.
Lingering Questions
Not surprisingly, it seems that Peter and Madison are not yet engaged, and have decided to take things slowly. After all that madness, this might be the first time he's thought things through and made a sound decision in the past year.
22.
Dead In the Water?
"The biggest question is where is Peter and Madison’s relationship now. I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water," Steve shared today.
23.
Shaky Ground
As Steve points out, and any viewer can probably surmise, it's tough to imagine that Peter and Madison are in a very stable place. "I can’t imagine she’s 100% sold based on what he did during overnights, then going and getting engaged to Hannah Ann on the final day," he writes.
24.
Wouldn't Be the First Time
Of course, he also notes that we're not in uncharted territory here. "It’s no different than what Arie (Luyendyk) did and he’s now married and has a baby with Lauren, so I guess anything is possible," he writes.
25.
Additional Challenges
But the situation is a little more complicated in Peter and Madison's case. For one thing, he openly defied her by sleeping with two other contestants during Fantasy Suite week. Then he proposed to one of the other two contestants and she said yes. That's some baggage.
26.
Didn't See That One Coming!
On top of that, it seems Peter's family was 100 percent Team Hannah! That scene where Pete's mom is begging to him "bring her home to us"? Turns out she was talking about Hannah!
27.
Oh, This Is Gonna Get Crazy
"I don’t wanna say the family didn’t like Madison, but after meeting both, the family was much more pro-Hannah Ann. But Peter’s mind is on Madison. That’s where the struggle happens," Steve writes.
28.
Strap In
There's been a lot of misinformation out there this season, and even Steve, oracle of spoilers that he is, has been forced to correct himself a few times. But he now says he's absolutely certain that this is how things will play out.
29.
This Is ... A Lot
No matter what happens, at least one thing is certain - we're in for a hell of a finale.
30.
Grab Your Popcorn
"Gonna be a wild two nights," Steve concludes. Now, that's a prediction we'd be willing to bet on.