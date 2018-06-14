The Bachelor & The Bachelorette Cast: Their Hottest Swimsuit Photos Ever!

1.
Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown was unlucky in love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Which is really somewhat remarkable given her looks and personality. Guess some things are not meant to be (or they just make terrible life choices, cough, Jed Wyatt).
2.
Hannah Ann
We could honestly have done a gallery of only Hannah Ann Sluss and we would've been content with that. To say that the original winner of Peter Weber's season is easy on the eyes is an understatement.
3.
Hannah Godwin
Yup, we're kicking this thing off with three Hannahs. Hannah G. may be the least known of this trifecta, but she's certainly not the last stunning. (We're not ranking them, they're all stunning. My goodness.)
4.
Lesley Murphy
Lesley Murphy vied for Sean Lowe's heart in Season 17 of The Bachelor. She came in fifth. Later, she wisely underwent a double mastectomy to lower her risk of breast cancer, and then underwent the slow process of receiving implants. At The Bachelor: Winter Games in 2018, she and Dean Unglert hit it off. Though Dean redeemed himself thorugh their romance, the two broke it off a few months later. Still, she is all kinds of gorgeous.
5.
Jade Roper
Jade Roper shows off her gorgeous looks without any filter or photoshop. It's not really a surprise that she looks mind-blowingly hot in a bikini, as she was once a Playboy model.
6.
Danielle Lombard
Danielle Lombard was in Nick Viall's season, she was part of an ill-fated love triangle with Dean Unglert at its center on Bachelor in Paradise, and fans noticed Justin Bieber throwing some heart eyes her way on Instagram. She's either blessed, cursed, or both.
7.
Tayshia Adams
Your new Bachelorette for 2020 (we're told) is sure to leave many tongues wagging. Tayshia Adams will be reportedly filling in after Clare Crawley peaces outta Palm Springs early.
8.
The (Michelle) Money Shot
The aptly-named Michelle Money was gold for the franchise. As one of the most attractive women ever to appear on it, she defied convention by becoming more likable with every appearance on The Bachelor's many summer spinoffs. That's hard to pull off.
9.
That's So Raven (Gates)
Raven Gates may have made waves with her revelation that she'd never had an orgasm, but she's still happily dating Adam Gottschalk after the two met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Maybe he's doing something right.
10.
Madison Prewett
As she made very clear on The Bachelor, Madison Prewett is saving herself for marriage. She's not keeping us from admiring gorgeous photos like this, however, and for that, we are forever grateful.
11.
Kelley Flanagan
She wasn't even in the top four on the actual show, but Kelley Flanagan eventually won Peter Weber's heart after the dust settled. It's easy to see why.
12.
Melissa Rycroft
Melissa Rycroft is a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. This freckled beauty is stunningly gorgeous. A fact much appreciated, we're sure, by her husband, Tye Strickland.
13.
Desiree Hart-sock it to Us!
With photos like this, Desiree Hartsock will stop your heart. Or traffic. Chris Siegfried is a lucky man. Also, can you believe they are actually still together?! They're one of a select few couples from the series that has actually made this work!
14.
Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky was on Season 14 of The Bachelor, but ended up eliminating herself from the competition when her employer, Facebook, gave her an ultimatum. That was back when the social media company was just ruining romance and not elections. She ended up getting engaged on her very own season of The Bachelorette, but that didn't work out -- but it's okay. She's now married with two children.
15.
Corinne Olympios
The world over knew that Corinne was trouble when she walked in. From taking off her top on a group date to her endlessly entertaining one-liners to being involved in a poolside sex scandal that forced Bachelor in Paradise to do a reset, she is one of the most captivating and interesting members of the Bachelor Fam. For a supposed Bachelor Villain, she sure is likable.
16.
Kristina Schulman
Kristina Schulman got her heart shattered during that awful love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise during Dean Unglert's fall from grace. Dean went on to mostly redeem himself, but it looks like Kristina is over it and as hot as ever.
17.
Amanda Stanton
Amanda Stanton looks stunning on the beach, but then, she looks stunning everywhere and always. Josh Murray and Robby Hayes both blew their chances with her, and Bobby Jacobs has swept her up in his arms.
18.
Kait is Great in a Bikini
Kaitlyn Bristowe looks gorgeous in this bikini, though she usually prefers one-pieces. She and fiance Shawn Booth still haven't set the date yet, but she has frozen her eggs -- with the help of fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff, to whom she lost in Season 19. Wild.
19.
Courtney Robertson
Courtney Robertson is hot -- not everyone with her skin tone can pull off a yellow bikini. She's also refreshingly direct about her sexual history.
20.
Remember Tenley Molzahn?
Tenley may have irked a few folks with her "chipmunk voice" and bubbly personality, but she's undeniably gorgeous. And she looks breathtaking in a bikini.
21.
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay was the franchise's first-ever black Bachelorette, and she is as gorgeous as she is smart. Some question her wisdom, after she dumped Peter Kraus for Bryan Abasolo, but no one questions her smarts or hotness.
22.
Danielle Maltby
Danielle Maltby is stunning, which is why it was such a shock to so many viewers when Nick Viall sent her home before Hometown Dates. Then again, he is a Bachelor VILLAIN.
23.
Jillian is Pretty in Pink
Jillian Harris is gorgeous. She hosts Love It or List It Too, which may not quite live up to the original series (sorry), but she is talented and a knockout. Fun fact: that ring of hanging, pleated fabric around her waist? It's called a peplum.
24.
Nikki Ferrell
Nikki Ferrell won the heart of the infamous Juan Pablo Galavis during The Bachelor's 18th season. They were doomed, of course. A couple of years later, however, she married Tyler Vanloo. As you can see, she is as gorgeous as ever under the Arizona sun.
25.
Lauren Bushnell
The gorgeous Lauren Bushnell's story is so fresh in our minds. It's also part of the reason that oddsmakers now give Bachelor contestants named "Lauren" higher odds to win from the start. Statistics don't have to make sense.
26.
Catherine Giudici ... Wait, Catherine Lowe!
Catherine Guidici ensnared Sean Lowe's heart, and it wasn't just her (admittedly very winning) personality that dug its hooks into his affections.
27.
DeAnna Marie Pappas Stagliano
DeAnna Pappas was rejected by Brad Womack only to become The Bachelorette and choose professional snowboarder Jesse Csincsak. That didn't last long. Now, she's married to Stephen Stagliano, and often blogs about parenting. Oh, and wine memes.
28.
Clare Crawley
Your Bachelorette for 2020, at least until she (allegedly) leaves the show of her own accord, is Clare Crawley. She's a veteran of the series who knows how the system works - and who is right at home by the sea.
29.
AshLee Frazier
AshLee Frazier is hot, but rubbed people the wrong way at times, coming across on camera as both catty and clingy when she appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But she got married in 2017, and is now AshLee Frazier Williams. And she's still hot, as you can see.
30.
Vanessa Grimaldi
Vanessa Grimaldi is so hot that even Bachelor Villain Nick Viall was unable to resist her captivating charms. She's not just one of the hottest Bachelor contestants of all time -- she's one of the most gorgeous people on the planet.
31.
Bekah Martinez
Well, she could technically swim in this, so the court rules that this quirky, immediately lovable Bachelor contestant is wearing swimwear in this photo. She didn't win Arie's heart, but she later came to realize that she had really dodged a bullet.
32.
Lauren Burnham
Lauren was Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s eventual choice for fiancee, but not until after he humiliated Becca Kufrin on international television. Still, that's not Lauren's fault. She's as cute as a button and totally blameless.
33.
Andi Dorfman
Andi Dorfman is a gorgeous woman and a justice-minded attorney, but she couldn't see that choosing Josh Murray was a mistake until they were already engaged. By the way, Whitney Bischoff helped her to freeze her eggs on the same day that she helped Kaitlyn Bristowe do the same.
34.
Sienne Fleming
Sienne Fleming was eliminated in Week 7 on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Honestly, being rejected by Arie should be viewed as a badge of honor. Since then, Sienne, easily one of the most gorgeous women to ever join the Bachelor Fam, has remained in contact with several of her fellow contestants, including her good friend Bekah.