Teen Mom: Who's Getting Fired?

Perhaps no reality series on television has a more unusual cast dynamic than the shows that make up the Teen Mom franchise.

For many, if not most, of the women who star on the TM and TM2, this is the only job they've ever had.

(For the moment, we're not counting side hustles, such as memoirs and podcasts, as those are mostly made possible by the show.)

In spite of -- or perhaps because of this fact -- the Moms often put their employers to the test in ways that most young people with cushy, six-figure gigs wouldn't dream of.

As a result, some of the show's biggest ratings magnets have been cut loose with little warning.

Wondering who might end up on the unemployment line (or scraping by on sponsored content deals) next?

Well, wonder no longer: