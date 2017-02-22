Teen Mom: What Do the Dads Do for a Living?!

Don't you just love Teen Mom? All the cute kids. All the drama.
All the ... no, that pretty much covers it right there.
But while we all love the show (genuinely or not, whichever), and we all know more than we probably should about these total strangers.
Yet there are still things we don't know, or generally don't pay attention to, such as: What do the men of the show do for a living?
Sure, they get paid handsomely for letting MTV air their dirty laundry, but they've got to do other stuff in their downtime, right?
Check out the occupations of the guys you know and love (and Adam Lind, for that matter), some of which will surprise you!
1.
Taylor McKinney
Taylor McKinney is married to Maci Bookout, and they share a clothing company called Things That Matter. Before that, Taylor was a motocross rider ... for real! In 2006, he broke both of his arms in the process. On the side, he also coaches Bentley's Little League team, which is about the sweetest stepdad thing ever.
2.
Cole DeBoer
Cole used to work as a traffic control specialist -- he worked on the highways to keep all the traffic running smoothly. He quit that day job a couple of years ago though, and more recently he and Chelsea quit filming for Teen Mom 2 as well. These days, he's actually more of an influencer, sharing sponsored posts on social media and collaborating with Chelsea on various projects. Did you know Cole designed his own diaper bag collection? Because he did. That's the kind of stuff he's doing now.
3.
Tyler Baltierra
Tyler has always been the Teen Mom dad that's filmed the most, since he's the only one who's still with the Teen Mom! In addition to the filming, he's done a handful of other projects -- he's released that children's clothing line, Tierra Reign, and he's also very into writing. He and Catelynn released one book together, and he shares poetry on social media.
4.
Jeremy Calvert
You know this one if you follow Leah Messer's storyline at all: Jeremy Calvert is a pipeline engineer! He lays pipe all over America (we did not mean that in a euphemistic way, get your minds out of the gutter), and he makes a high salary doing it. The downside is that said work takes place on site, so he is often away from home -- much to the consternation of Leah, who has to deal with Addie missing her father. In 2020, Jeremy decided that his plate wasn't full enough and bought a bar, but in early 2021 it was temporarily shut down for violating safety rules related to the pandemic. It seems to be back open now though, so if you're in West Virginia and want a drink, Jeremy may be your man!
5.
Javi Marroquin
Now here's a dad with a lot going on! When he's not dealing with relationship drama, Javi works as a recruiter for the Air Force -- he was in active duty for six years, but in 2019 he moved to the reserves. For a couple of years there, he also owned a gym, but he sold it last year. This summer, he started up a little business with Kailyn running sports training camps for kids.
6.
Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards, believe it or not, used to be a lineman, risking his personal safety to work on those power lines. His wife Mackenzie claimed a few years ago that he still had that job then, and that he also worked as a diesel mechanic, but it wasn't super believable at the time since he was getting arrested a lot then and also went off to rehab for several weeks. It doesn't seem like he works at all now though, not even for the show since he and his family were fired earlier this year.
7.
Gary Shirley
Gary Shirley does a little of this, a little of that ... when Teen Mom began, he worked in the nursing field, but he ended up quitting that career. For a while, he sold condoms with his face on them, and he also sells homemade baked goods from time to time. In 2019, he announced that he'd become a police officer, but some sleuths claim he works as a volunteer, not as an actual paid officer. On top of all of that, he owns a few houses that he rents out, and he grows produce that he sells, too!
8.
Corey Simms
Corey Simms, Leah Messer's first ex-husband, is a meter reader for a water company. Perhaps that's one of the reasons he and Jeremy Calvert always gotten along, given their shared love of public works and utilities.
9.
Nathan Griffith
Good ol' Nathan used to be a U.S. Marine, and he's also claimed to have been an underwear model. According to his Instagram bio, he's the owner of something called Alpha Ego that we assume is somehow related to fitness, and he works as a personal trainer. Then again, his bio also says that he's a professional football player, so let's take all of that with a grain of salt, OK?
10.
Adam Lind
Adam appears to have dropped off the planet, and if it weren't for court records, we'd have no clue about anything he's been up to for the past few years. We do know though back when he was still appearing on Teen Mom 2 he worked in fitness, doing bodybuilding competitions and getting sponsorships. But aside from not paying child support, your guess is as good as ours as to what he's doing now.
11.
Andrew Glennon
Andrew Glennon worked in film when he met Amber -- he was on the crew of Marriage Boot Camp when she appeared on the show with Matt Baier. He took a break from that career when he impregnated Amber a few weeks after that, but accord to his IMDB profile, he's back at it! He worked on the production crew of two movies this year.
12.
David Eason
When David and Jenelle started dating, he worked as a welder, but it didn't take him long to quit that job. For a bit he was content to just make his appearances on the show, but then he got himself fired for making homophobic statements on Twitter in 2018. Since then, he's briefly operated a boat cleaning business, and he also sells leather goods and knives from time to time.
13.
Jo Rivera
Jo, believe it or not, actually does super well for himself -- he's got a real estate empire over there in Delaware! He owns several homes and rents them out, and it sounds like he makes quite a bit of money doing it. He's come a long way from that rap career, huh?
14.
Josh McKee
Josh McKee, Mackenzie's on-again, off-again husband, is a bull rider. He rides bulls. In his spare time, when he's not riding bulls or cheating on Mackenzie, he helps her with her fitness program.
15.
Devoin Austin
Devoin used to be a server at a restaurant, but then the pandemic happened. Since then, he's been working on opening his own food truck, and he's selling clothes, too -- he's got a site called Wrist of Gold.
16.
Luis Miguel
Luis is a truck driver, but sometimes he is also a DJ. It sounds like kind of a lot, but hey, he's got to kill time somehow while he's busy avoiding being a father!
17.
Cory Wharton
Cory was a reality television star even before he and Cheyenne began appearing on Teen Mom -- he appeared on other MTV shows like The Challenge and Ex on the Beach. He's also worked as a personal trainer, but it seems like he's focusing on TV now, which is definitely fair.
18.
Zach Davis
Zach is the father of Cheyenne's new baby, and as he's said, he's been an "entrepreneur" for his whole life. Earlier this year he's said that he's going to become a realtor, but for now he seems to be working as an influencer.
19.
Chris Lopez
Chris does woodworking, and more recently he's started a podcast. Unlike most of the other dads though, he's only just now signed a contract to start appearing on the show, so we imagine he'll focus on that, at least for a little while.
20.
Sean Austin
Sean is newer to Teen Mom 2 -- he and Jade Cline replaced Jenelle and her crew. He and Jade own a DJ business together, and he also makes beats that you can buy if you need beats for your music. It's a living, maybe.
21.
Bar Smith
Bar is the newest dad on Teen Mom 2, and like some other dads before him, he's trying to become a rapper. He also calls himself an "entrepreneur" in his Instagram bio, whatever that means, and he owns a small fashion line too -- his is called Slime City.