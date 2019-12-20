Teen Mom OG Trailer: Amber Portwood Arrest ... and a PREGNANCY SURPRISE?!

Time for one Teen Mom show to wrap up and another to begin!
It feels like Teen Mom 2 has been airing for so long now, and while it's been fun to see what that crew has been up to, there's just something special about those OG girls, you know?
Luckily for us, the new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere in just a few weeks ... and we have the first sneak peek right here!
When we last saw the Teen Mom OG girls in the last season finale ... well, let's just say a whole, whole lot has happened since then.
Amber, of course, comes to mind first -- in the finale, we saw her complaining about Andrew and how he doesn't understand her struggle with mental health. Yep, that's how long ago the finale was filmed.
At the end of the episode, MTV shared the news of her July arrest without any actual footage of it, of course -- the posted a headline about the events of that night and Amber's mug shot, then went to Gary and Kristina for a quick chat about what happened and what might happen next.
Down in Tennessee, Maci was helping Bently, who'd been having trouble focusing in school. She blamed the issue on everything that's been going on with Ryan, which seemed fair, and got him an appointment with a therapist.
Oh, and we found out that Mackenzie Standifer was pregnant with her second child with Ryan Edwards, which was ... a choice.
Catelynn's segments in the finale revolved around a visit with Carly -- so exciting! The drama was that she and Tyler were pretty late to a zoo trip with her because they were trying to make a scrapbook for her and they left everything to the last minute. However, Cate said that Carly loved the scrapbook and that they had a great time together, so that was nice.
