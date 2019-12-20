Teen Mom OG Trailer: Amber Portwood Arrest ... and a PREGNANCY SURPRISE?!

It's that time of year again, friends ...

Time for one Teen Mom show to wrap up and another to begin!

It feels like Teen Mom 2 has been airing for so long now, and while it's been fun to see what that crew has been up to, there's just something special about those OG girls, you know?

Luckily for us, the new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere in just a few weeks ... and we have the first sneak peek right here!