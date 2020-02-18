Teen Mom OG Trailer: A Wedding! A Divorce! And More!

We hope you're ready to get drunk on St. Patrick's Day, reality television fans.

Not on alcohol, necessarily.

But on all the drama that the women of Teen Mom OG are about to bring!

This polarizing series returns with new episodes on that date, and MTV has unveiled a brand new extended trailer that gives viewers an in-depth look ahead.

Which couple is set to exchange vows? Who will be heading into a courthouse? And who is resigned to a divorce?

Scroll down for a summary of all the spoilers and to get a glimpse at the extra revealing and intriguing promo...