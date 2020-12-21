Teen Mom OG Season 9 Preview: Who's Pregnant? Who's Getting Divorced? Who's Battling Covid?

Well folks, a new season of Teen Mom OG is almost upon us.
MTV announced this week that the show's ninth season is set to premiere on January 26.
It might feel like there have been several seasons more than that, but for contractual reasons, producers are in the habit of breaking the episodes up into seasons "A" and "B."
(The Moms are all guaranteed raises for a each new season, but not for each "B" season. Get it?)
Anyway, this time around, we'll see Amber Portwood and company doing what we've all been doing for much of the past year -- coming to grips with the "new normal" created by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Covid-19 outbreak isn't the only surprise these ladies have in store.
Keep scrolling for more insider info on what promises to be a very eventful season.
1.
The OGs Are Back
It's been a long wait, but Teen Mom OG Season 9 is almost here. And we've got some early info on what sort of challenges the Moms will face as they enter their second decade of reality TV fame.
2.
The More Things Change ...
The faces may have changed a bit over the years, but many things have remained consistent -- chief among them, a whole lot of baby daddy drama.
3.
It's Happening!
As first reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, MTV released the first official information about the new season via a press release.
4.
2020 Vibes
"From changing relationships to big moves, the women are showcasing what it’s been like to be a mom in this current ‘new normal,'” the press release reads.
5.
Big Things Are Afoot
And what does that new normal entail? Well, here's what's in store for each of the Moms in the season to come ...
6.
New Man For Cheyenne?
Well, not quite. Cheyenne gets back together with her ex Zach Davis, and ... yeah, the situation escalates rapidly.
7.
Surprise Baby!
Cheyenne recently announced that she's expecting her second child. (It will be her first with Zach.)
8.
The Past
Cheyenne had her first child, Ryder, with a different ex, Cory Wharton. Cory probably won't appear in this season as a result of offensive remarks made by his fiancee, Taylor Selfridge.
9.
A Devastating Loss
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's storyline will mostly revolve around the miscarriage that she suffered in November.
10.
Speaking Her Truth
Catelynn recently opened up about the loss in a candid interview in which she offered heartbreaking details.
11.
Excitement Turned to Tragedy
"About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting,” she told the site. “We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like six different pregnancy tests to make sure!”
12.
Overwhelmed By Grief
“No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited. All of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions," she added.
13.
A Loving Tribute
"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss, as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," Catelynn captioned a photo of a tattoo she got in honor of the baby she lost.
14.
Heavy Material
So needless to say, Catelynn and Tyler's storyline will be quite an emotional affair that some fans might find hard to handle.
15.
The Bentley Question
Switching gears, Maci Bookout's homelife remains pretty stable. But her battle with Ryan Edwards over custody of her 11-year-old son Bentley remains never-ending.
16.
A Difficult Choice
Maci has full custody of Bentley, and she gets to decide if Ryan gets any visitation time with the boy. Currently, she's not allowing any visitation at all, a decision that was reportedly prompted by recent, erratic behavior from Ryan.
17.
Back Off the Wagon?
Ryan says he's sober these days, but some of his recent TMOG appearances have led fans to question if that's really true.
18.
A Difficult Position
Maci has always insisted that she wants her son to have a relationship with his father, and she recently stated that she would put “her personal feelings aside to support Bentley."
19.
A Rock and a Hard Place
So you can expect to see Maci struggle with this decision throughout the season.
20.
Amber vs. Leah
Speaking of tense parent-child relationships, Amber's storyline will reportedly focus on the growing tension between her and her daughter Leah.
21.
Making It Work
Amber has been living in a rental house in Indiana for the past year, but as a result of her difficulties with Leah, she's considering moving onto property owned by Gary Shirley in order to be closer to her daughter. That should work out well!
22.
On-Again, Off-Again
As for Mackenzie McKee ... well, no press release is needed here. If you've been following her on social media, you know all about Mackenzie's strained relationship with ex-husband, Josh McKee.
23.
Out on Her Own?
Mackenzie's storyline will focus on her leaving Oklahoma to start a new life in Florida. But we think it's safe to say that Josh will re-enter the picture at some point. He always does ...
24.
Still Striving
In the meantime, Mackenzie is still coming to terms with the loss of her mother and trying to get her fitness brand off the ground.
25.
Mack Is Back!
She might be the newest OG, but Mackenzie has already developed quite a fan base. We look forward to catching up with her and the rest of the Moms beginning January 26.