Teen Mom OG Season 9 Preview: Who's Pregnant? Who's Getting Divorced? Who's Battling Covid?

by at .  Updated at .

Well folks, a new season of Teen Mom OG is almost upon us.

MTV announced this week that the show's ninth season is set to premiere on January 26.

It might feel like there have been several seasons more than that, but for contractual reasons, producers are in the habit of breaking the episodes up into seasons "A" and  "B."

(The Moms are all guaranteed raises for a each new season, but not for each "B" season. Get it?)

Anyway, this time around, we'll see Amber Portwood and company doing what we've all been doing for much of the past year -- coming to grips with the "new normal" created by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Covid-19 outbreak isn't the only surprise these ladies have in store.

Keep scrolling for more insider info on what promises to be a very eventful season.

1. The OGs Are Back

The OGs Are Back
It's been a long wait, but Teen Mom OG Season 9 is almost here. And we've got some early info on what sort of challenges the Moms will face as they enter their second decade of reality TV fame.

2. The More Things Change ...

The More Things Change ...
The faces may have changed a bit over the years, but many things have remained consistent -- chief among them, a whole lot of baby daddy drama.

3. It's Happening!

It's Happening!
As first reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, MTV released the first official information about the new season via a press release.

4. 2020 Vibes

2020 Vibes
"From changing relationships to big moves, the women are showcasing what it’s been like to be a mom in this current ‘new normal,'” the press release reads.

5. Big Things Are Afoot

Big Things Are Afoot
And what does that new normal entail? Well, here's what's in store for each of the Moms in the season to come ...

6. New Man For Cheyenne?

New Man For Cheyenne?
Well, not quite. Cheyenne gets back together with her ex Zach Davis, and ... yeah, the situation escalates rapidly.

7. Surprise Baby!

Surprise Baby!
Cheyenne recently announced that she's expecting her second child. (It will be her first with Zach.)

8. The Past

The Past
Cheyenne had her first child, Ryder, with a different ex, Cory Wharton. Cory probably won't appear in this season as a result of offensive remarks made by his fiancee, Taylor Selfridge.

9. A Devastating Loss

A Devastating Loss
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's storyline will mostly revolve around the miscarriage that she suffered in November.

10. Speaking Her Truth

Speaking Her Truth
Catelynn recently opened up about the loss in a candid interview in which she offered heartbreaking details.

11. Excitement Turned to Tragedy

Excitement Turned to Tragedy
"About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting,” she told the site. “We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like six different pregnancy tests to make sure!”

12. Overwhelmed By Grief

Overwhelmed By Grief
“No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited. All of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions," she added.

13. A Loving Tribute

A Loving Tribute
"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss, as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," Catelynn captioned a photo of a tattoo she got in honor of the baby she lost.

14. Heavy Material

Heavy Material
So needless to say, Catelynn and Tyler's storyline will be quite an emotional affair that some fans might find hard to handle.

15. The Bentley Question

The Bentley Question
Switching gears, Maci Bookout's homelife remains pretty stable. But her battle with Ryan Edwards over custody of her 11-year-old son Bentley remains never-ending.

16. A Difficult Choice

A Difficult Choice
Maci has full custody of Bentley, and she gets to decide if Ryan gets any visitation time with the boy. Currently, she's not allowing any visitation at all, a decision that was reportedly prompted by recent, erratic behavior from Ryan.

17. Back Off the Wagon?

Back Off the Wagon?
Ryan says he's sober these days, but some of his recent TMOG appearances have led fans to question if that's really true.

18. A Difficult Position

A Difficult Position
Maci has always insisted that she wants her son to have a relationship with his father, and she recently stated that she would put “her personal feelings aside to support Bentley."

19. A Rock and a Hard Place

A Rock and a Hard Place
So you can expect to see Maci struggle with this decision throughout the season.

20. Amber vs. Leah

Amber vs. Leah
Speaking of tense parent-child relationships, Amber's storyline will reportedly focus on the growing tension between her and her daughter Leah.

21. Making It Work

Making It Work
Amber has been living in a rental house in Indiana for the past year, but as a result of her difficulties with Leah, she's considering moving onto property owned by Gary Shirley in order to be closer to her daughter. That should work out well!

22. On-Again, Off-Again

On-Again, Off-Again
As for Mackenzie McKee ... well, no press release is needed here. If you've been following her on social media, you know all about Mackenzie's strained relationship with ex-husband, Josh McKee.

23. Out on Her Own?

Out on Her Own?
Mackenzie's storyline will focus on her leaving Oklahoma to start a new life in Florida. But we think it's safe to say that Josh will re-enter the picture at some point. He always does ...

24. Still Striving

Still Striving
In the meantime, Mackenzie is still coming to terms with the loss of her mother and trying to get her fitness brand off the ground.

25. Mack Is Back!

Mack Is Back!
She might be the newest OG, but Mackenzie has already developed quite a fan base. We look forward to catching up with her and the rest of the Moms beginning January 26.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Stars:
Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee
Tag:
Teen Mom OG
Related Photos:
Amber Portwood Slideshows, Maci Bookout Slideshows, Catelynn Lowell Slideshows, Cheyenne Floyd Slideshows, Mackenzie McKee Slideshows, Teen Mom OG Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:
Modified:

Amber Portwood Biography

Amber and Leah (Teen Mom)
Amber Portwood is a star on MTV's Teen Mom. She is the mother of Leah Leann Shirley, whose father is Gary Shirley, Amber's on-off fiance... More »
Birthplace
Anderson, Indiana
Full Name
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Photos

Teen Mom OG Cast in 2020
Amber Portwood with Child
Amber Portwood's Latest Selfie
Amber on the Floor
Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Dmitri
Amber and Dimitri

Amber Portwood Videos

Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!
Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!
Amber Portwood Meets Dimitri Garcia, Introduces Latest Internet Lover to Gary Shirley!
Amber Portwood Meets Dimitri Garcia, Introduces Latest Internet Lover to Gary Shirley!
Teen Mom OG: Drugs! Pregnancy! Medical Emergencies!
Teen Mom OG: Drugs! Pregnancy! Medical Emergencies!