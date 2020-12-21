Teen Mom OG Season 9 Preview: Who's Pregnant? Who's Getting Divorced? Who's Battling Covid?

Well folks, a new season of Teen Mom OG is almost upon us.

MTV announced this week that the show's ninth season is set to premiere on January 26.

It might feel like there have been several seasons more than that, but for contractual reasons, producers are in the habit of breaking the episodes up into seasons "A" and "B."

(The Moms are all guaranteed raises for a each new season, but not for each "B" season. Get it?)

Anyway, this time around, we'll see Amber Portwood and company doing what we've all been doing for much of the past year -- coming to grips with the "new normal" created by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Covid-19 outbreak isn't the only surprise these ladies have in store.

Keep scrolling for more insider info on what promises to be a very eventful season.