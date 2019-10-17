Teen Mom: How the Cast Members Make SO MUCH MONEY ... and Who's the Richest [UPDATED]

One of the cool things about being on Teen Mom is that you make a lot of money.

Like, a lot.

The moms and the original dads make hundreds of thousands of dollars per season, if you can even believe it, and they also get to travel for free if MTV is filming, which is pretty neat since we've been seeing a lot more vacations on the show recently.

But besides the show itself, cast members are pulling in crazy amounts of cash from all kinds of wild and crazy places.

"Like where?" you may be wondering.

Well, wonder no further ...

[We've updated the list for 2020 so that you can enjoy the slow financial declines of Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham. You know you've been waiting for this!]