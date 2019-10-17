Teen Mom: How the Cast Members Make SO MUCH MONEY ... and Who's the Richest [UPDATED]

One of the cool things about being on Teen Mom is that you make a lot of money.
Like, a lot.
The moms and the original dads make hundreds of thousands of dollars per season, if you can even believe it, and they also get to travel for free if MTV is filming, which is pretty neat since we've been seeing a lot more vacations on the show recently.
But besides the show itself, cast members are pulling in crazy amounts of cash from all kinds of wild and crazy places.
"Like where?" you may be wondering.
Well, wonder no further ...
[We've updated the list for 2020 so that you can enjoy the slow financial declines of Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham. You know you've been waiting for this!]
Dang
As we've said, the original cast members -- the moms and the dads of their first children -- all make the same amount, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of $350,000 to $400,000 a season. But what else does everyone do?
Amber Portwood
Let's start with reviewing Amber's side hustles -- this will be the easiest to do, because she really doesn't have any.
Not Much
She shares articles on her Instagram page, which brings in some money, and she did appear on that one season of Marriage Boot Camp a couple of years ago, so that's something.
A Quick Hobby
For a little while there, she got into flipping houses with Matt Baier, but she hasn't done that since he's been gone.
Forever Haute
She did have that sketchy clothing company for a little while, Forever Haute, but she hasn't talked about it in a very long time, and the brand's Facebook page hasn't been updated for a year and a half, so it's probably safe to say that that's done.
Well ...
Right now, she's facing years in prison after assaulting Andrew Glennon, so she's probably not thinking so much about her next business venture, you know?
Net Worth?
As for how much money Amber still has, it's hard to say. She's had to have earned an insane amount of money of the years, but with all the lawyer fees and court costs she's had to pay, as well as all the money that's gone to drugs, she may not have as much as you'd imagine. Especially with the recent report that a family friend had to post bail for her after her latest arrest ...
Gary Shirley
As an original dad, Gary makes the same money that Amber does, but unlike Amber, he's been very smart with it.
Remarkable
Like, the guy used to sell condoms with his face on them, he knows what he's doing.
Doing Good
In addition to the condoms, Gary used to sell homemade baked goods -- he loves to cook! These days, he owns a few homes that he rents out, and he's a cop now, too!
11.
Sounds About Right
Gary reportedly has a net worth of around $500,000, which sounds right -- all things considered, he just may be set for life.
Matt Baier
While Gary is probably set for life at this point because of his massive salary and his smart choices, Matt isn't in the same boat at all.
Sorry, Bud
He only appeared on the show for a couple of seasons as Amber's boyfriend, so his pay was reportedly somewhere around $5,000 to $10,000 per episode.
Ugh
He did Marriage Boot Camp with Amber, so he made something there, and he's released a book. But these days, he lives in Las Vegas and seems to do quite a bit of gambling. We can't imagine he has much, if any, of his Teen Mom money left, and if he did, it would probably all go to child support.
Andrew Glennon
Andrew probably earned the same thing Matt did, but unlike Matt, he had a steady career before he became a regular on Teen Mom -- he worked in film.
Working Hard
He worked in production on Marriage Boot Camp, which is where he met Amber, and after they started dating, he did some stuff with some buddies for a film. He's also gotten into day trading and he seems to be doing well with it.
A Mystery
There's no word on exactly how much money he has these days, but considering that he's the son of a famous cinematographer who grew up in Malibu, we'd say he's going to be OK regardless.
Maci Bookout
Moving right along to Maci, who, of course, makes bank from the show. Like most of the moms, she posts articles on social media too, but most of us already know what her biggest side hustle is.
Things That Matter
Along with husband Taylor McKinney, Maci owns a clothing company called Things That Matter, and unlike Amber's Forever Haute, they put a whole lot of work into it.
Nice
In addition to all that, she works full-time with a social media marketing company -- she runs the company, too, but she's said she keeps all that work "very separate" from her Teen Mom stuff.
Oh Wow
OK, and are you ready for this? Her net worth is speculated to be somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 MILLION DOLLARS. Not to bad for a teen mom, huh?
Ryan Edwards
It's going to be a bit of a shock to go from discussing Maci's amazing work ethic to talking about Ryan's, but, well, here we are.
Interesting
When you think of Ryan these days, you may focus on all the drugs and the arrests, but he actually does have a work history besides Teen Mom -- he used to be a lineman.
Hmm
A couple of years ago Mackenzie Standifer claimed that he still worked as a lineman, and that he was also a diesel mechanic, but we're not sure if he's still doing any of that. It seems kind of unlikely, given the fact that he spent a few months in jail earlier this year, but we really don't know much else about the situation.
Sad
Unfortunately, he probably doesn't have too much money left -- Mackenzie has claimed that he spent $10,000 a week on drugs at the height of his addiction.
Mackenzie Standifer
Speaking of Mackenzie, girl works a couple of days a week at her dad's office. She was in nursing school at one point, but we're not if that's still happening.
So Many Plans!
Last year, she announced a new career as an event planner, but like so many other Teen Mom ventures, that doesn't really seem to be a thing anymore.
Taylor McKinney
But back to Maci's guys -- Taylor, as we said, owns Things That Matter with Maci and he does a ton of work to keep things going. Another thing he puts a lot of work into, though not for money? He coaches Bentley's Little League team. How cute is that?
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
We can put Catelynn and Tyler together here, since neither of do much to earn money outside of the show.
Tierra Reign
They did have a children's boutique called Tierra Reign there for a while, and they were involved in everything from designing the clothes to working on the photo shoots to actually shipping out the orders, but we haven't heard anything about it for a little over a year now, so that's probably not happening anymore.
Oh No
Oh, but Cate did sell essential oils for a hot minute -- she hasn't talked about them in a while, so she may have given them up or she may be keeping it off social media since she did get some criticism for it.
Weird
Some sources claim that the Baltierras are worth about $1.5 million, while others put the number closer to $40,000. It's hard to say, but they do own at least two homes, including their large, beautiful farmhouse. Otherwise, they really don't live too extravagantly -- their biggest expenses are probably sending family members to rehab.
Farrah Abraham
OK, so Farrah isn't on the show anymore, but we all know she'll always be known for it, and besides, how can we talk about hustling and NOT talk about Farrah?
Facts
Whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying that she used her Teen Mom fame to jumpstart a whole bunch of different careers -- there was her sex tape, her erotic romance novels, her sex toys, her cam girl stuff ...
Impressive
It hasn't been just sexy stuff, either -- she's released a children's book and a memoir, and there was even an album. Like, she's even come out with a pasta sauce.
So Much Hustle
A few years ago, she opened three stores -- the frozen yogurt shop, her children's boutique, and a furniture store. Those are all gone now, but hey, at least she kind of tried, right?