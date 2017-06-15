Teen Mom Couples: RANKED From Worst to First!

34.
Jenelle Evans and David Eason
David Eason is Jenelle's current husband and the father of her third child. She likes to gush about how perfect they are together and how much of a "REAL MAN" he is, but ... not so much. David has quite the criminal history and he's been accused of domestic violence by two of his exes, and later by Jenelle herself, who claimed in a 911 call that he pinned her to the ground so hard she thought he broke a bone. He's also allegedly abusive to her second son, Kaiser -- at the very least, he's controlling and mean to him. Oh, and then there was the time that he killed her dog and got all the kids temporarily pulled out of the home by CPS. Throw in all of the scary gun stuff plus the FBI investigation and the way the Teen Mom 2 crew was so scared of him that they refused to film when he was around (that little tidbit was definitely a big part of why she was fired from the show), then add in the fact that Jenelle seems set on proving everyone wrong and staying with him forever ... it just CAN'T end well. That's why this ongoing nightmare is the absolute worst.
33.
Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon
Amber and Andrew didn't have a great beginning to their relationship -- they met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp where he was working and she was trying to salvage her relationship with Matt Baier while acting like an absolute nightmare. Still, apparently he saw something in her, and a couple of months after filming he had moved to Indiana to be with her, and shortly after, she got pregnant with their son, James. For a while, it looked like they might make it work, but things ended real quick after Amber beat him with a shoe and allegedly chased him with a machete, all while he was holding James. Since then, he's said that she was emotionally and physically abusive for months before the arrest, and they're still struggling to coparent their son. Not a great love story, this one.
32.
Jenelle Evans and Courtland Rogers
The worst of the worst right here ... for a time, anyway. Even by her standards, Jenelle and Courtland were a total and complete disaster ... almost worse than any couple in franchise history. Multiple arrests, massive drug abuse, one long stint in prison and a pregnancy that ended in an abortion tell you all you need to know. Jenelle, who has kids by three other sketchy dudes, would not go there with Courtland. Enough said.
31.
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley were awful together when they were actually together. He was extremely manipulative, she physically abused him ... it was bad. Things were better between them for a while, but they're not on good terms anymore after she publicly slammed his darling wife, Kristina, and accused him of trying to hook up with her behind Kristina's back. Yep, this relationship was, is, and will likely forever be a mess.
30.
Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind
Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind were about as bizarre a couple as you could conjure up -- basically because she seems to be a pretty decent person and he's, you know, Adam. Fortunately, she got it right the second time around (needless to say, she and her husband are much higher on this list) and the Housk has done the bulk of the parenting of their daughter Aubree. Meanwhile, Adam developed an addiction to meth and a string of domestic violence arrests, and now he's only allowed to see Aubree at a visitation center, which he still doesn't do. It's probably only a matter of time before he signs over his rights for her like he did for his other child, Paislee.
29.
Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer
There are so many "yikes" to be had when discussing the relationship between Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer. She was only 20 years old when she got married to him while he was high on heroin, and somehow things have only gotten worse since. He's been arrested multiple times, he's been spotted looking for hookups on Tinder multiple times, and he just can't seem to kick that heroin habit. But no matter what, she's stood by him, and they've even had two children together, if you can even believe it. It's ... it's such a bad situation.
28.
Jenelle Evans and Andrew Lewis
Yeah, we haven't had the pleasure of seeing these two much beyond Jenelle's 16 and Pregnant episode, but that doesn't mean we don't know how terrible their relationship was! He was quite a bit older than her, and he abandoned her almost immediately after she gave birth to Jace. He would periodically send poor Jace gifts, but like cardboard boxes filled with sketchy toys, so .... Andrew has made a vague attempt or two to come back into Jace's life, but nothing ever stuck and it always seemed like he was more interested in being on TV than in getting to know his son. Andrew is awful.
27.
Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith
Yes, Evans is in a league of her own with these winners. Jenelle met Nathan soon after leaving Courtland Rogers, and they tried to get pregnant so soon after that she got a false positive on a pregnancy test with hormones left over from the abortion she had with Courtland. It didn't take them too long to conceive Kaiser though, which they thought was a good idea because if they had a baby then they wouldn't time to fight -- that was an actual thing they said. They still managed to fight though, sometimes enough that police were called for domestic violence concerns. Even after they broke up, they couldn't get along, and it hasn't been until recently that they've managed to tolerate each other.
26.
Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez
Where do we even begin? Kail met Chris at college when she was still married to Javi, and he got her pregnant right around the time the divorce was finalized. He never came to her doctor's appointments or anything like that, and while he did show up with their first son, Lux, was born, things quickly went south when he allegedly became abusive towards her just a few weeks after the birth. Since then, they've done a really bizarre on-again, off-again thing. She once said that she might end up marrying him, and she's also claimed that he once choked her. Despite all of that, they had another child together, baby Creed. More recently, she got arrested for allegedly assaulting him after he cut Lux's hair against her wishes.
25.
Jenelle Evans and Kieffer Delp
Jenelle Evans and Kieffer Delp weren't much better. It was during the Kieffer years that Jenelle turned to hard drugs, and she got arrested a whole bunch of times then, too. Delp, to his credit, did give us Barbara Evans' hilarious pronunciation of his name during her frequent rants to Jenelle at least. YA HIGH! YA BOTH HIGH! I SEE YOU WIFF KIEFFAH!! Classic.
24.
Amber Portwood and Matt Baier
Where do we even begin with this disaster? Amber met Matt because he'd been trying to flirt with Teen Mom stars on Twitter -- he'd reached out to Farrah and Jenelle before her -- and she was the first one to respond. She quickly moved him from Boston to Indiana to be with her, then later discovered that he had oodles of children that he refused to support. She stuck with him though, and things only got worse from there. Like remember the time he tried to talk her into getting married in Las Vegas and she didn't want to do it, so he tried his best to manipulate her into doing it anyway? And he wouldn't even let her keep her own driver's license? Eventually he failed a lie detector test with questions about cheating and she dumped him, but man, what a mess this whole thing was.
23.
Jade Cline and Sean Austin
Jade Cline is a newer addition to Teen Mom 2, though fans of the spin-off Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be more familiar with her relationship with the father of her daughter, Sean Austin. But essentially, the relationship is terrible -- they break up, get back together, and fight constantly. They don't even really seem to like each other, but for whatever reason, they keep trying to make it work. Just another toxic Teen Mom couple, you know?
22.
Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards could definitely be the worst dad in the entire franchise, but if we're focusing solely on relationships, his with Maci Bookout was ... well, not the worst, but still not good at all. Even from the very beginning, he never seemed to love or respect her -- we all remember when he made her climb out of his huge truck to check a tire when she was very, very pregnant with Bentley. He chose clubbing and hanging out with friends and basically everything else over being there for her and his son, so it was wonderful to see her finally give up on her dreams of a happy family with him and face the reality of how much of a deadbeat he really was ... and still is.
21.
Farrah Abraham and James Deen
We know. Farrah Abraham and James Deen were not in a real relationship, but that doesn't change the fact that she wanted us to believe she was dating this adult film star and that their high-production value quote-unquote sex tape was "leaked." Farrah's relationship with the truth has never been very strong. She insists to this day that she is not a porn star, despite starring with a porn star in a film entitled Backdoor Teen Mom, in which she takes ... you get the idea.
20.
Mackenzie Douthit and Josh McKee
Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh, have been together since the beginning of time (or at least the short lived Teen Mom 3) and have three kids together. Josh has never really seemed like he liked her all that much, and by her admission their marriage has been terrible. She's said that they've both cheated on each other, and they've both been cruel to each other. She left him once after her first season of Teen Mom OG because she saw some footage of him being sketchy, and she left him again after her mother passed away and she caught him talking to her cousin behind her back in a way that made her uncomfortable. She always takes him back though, and as of now, they're together ... but we can't imagine that will last too long.
19.
Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin
This is another tricky one, because there was a time when Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry really did seem to be devoted to one another. On the other hand, he was always very controlling, and there was that time that she hit him. Also he blamed her for a miscarriage. Javi's a pretty good father though, and he was a wonderful stepfather to Kailyn's oldest son. When these two get along, they do co-parent very well. It's just that, well, they seem to have a pretty tough time getting along.
18.
Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin
Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin, from 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 fame, had a combative and strained relationship from the start. Their relationship didn't last, obviously, but the bitterness did -- for a while, Briana only allowed Devoin to see their daughter at her own home. Things were better for a while, and they even all went on vacation together, but things got way, way worse for them when Devoin took Nova to a pool and got drunk. In the past several months, they've had multiple social media fights, one so bad that he even leaked her phone number. She admits that he's good with her children, even little Stella who isn't even his, so that's something, at least. But mostly they seem to hate each other.
17.
Briana DeJesus and Luis Miguel
Do Briana and Luis Miguel even count as a couple? It's hard to say, but if they do, then they're definitely not a good one. They hooked up, barely knowing each other, and Briana got pregnant. Luis urged her not to get an abortion or to pursue adoption, then he split. Really, he's just not around for their daughter at all. We do see him on the show every once in a great long while, and they did have a child together, so he seems like fair game for the list. But the guy is just SO absent.
16.
Ashley Jones and Bar Smith
Ashley Jones is the newest Teen Mom 2 cast member, but like Jade Cline, many know her from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. On that show, we got all the background on the relationship with the father of her daughter, Bar Smith -- basically, they're relationship isn't super stable and there's a lot of drama with their own parents. They've broken up and gotten back together, and just a couple of months ago, they got engaged, but they appeared to break things off almost immediately after the engagement when Bar got arrested on a gun charge. We say that they "appeared to break things off" because it's always hard to tell with these two.
15.
Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus
Yeah, this happened. Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus became a thing after he divorced Kailyn Lowry and she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. Incredibly, this was not a stunt manufactured for drama, though it sure as heck produced it. Kail and Briana nearly came to physical blows at one point, while Briana and Javi didn't exactly end things on the most amicable terms.
14.
Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez
Like many of her costars, Briana doesn't have great taste in men, and unfortunately for her, her current fiancé, Javi Gonzalez, doesn't seem to be much better than the rest. He almost cost her her job when he refused to be tested for Covid, meaning that Briana couldn't film because she'd been spending so much time with him, he got into an Instagram fight with Devoin, the father of her oldest child, and honestly he just doesn't give off great vibes. It doesn't help that just a couple of weeks after they announced their engagement, rampant breakup rumors began -- rumors that she didn't address until nearly a month later. Still, she says they're super happy together, so that's something, we guess.
13.
Briana DeJesus and John Rodriguez
We never got to see too much of John on Teen Mom 2, but for a while, it was looking like he might be a good match for Briana, Unfortunately, rumors started swirling about him cheating and lying and generally being awful, and of course Briana didn't care for that. It was a pretty unremarkable breakup, as far as Teen Mom goes, but still notable!
12.
Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera
Kailyn and Jo were horrible to each other when they were dating. Just really, really awful. Remember when Jo told her "You don't deserve to be outside enjoying the sun — you should be in a cave"? Way harsh. They've had their good times co-parenting Isaac, but things are often bad between them now, too.
11.
Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia
Hey, remember this guy? Amber dating this guy named Dimitri Garcia, some guy from Belgium she met online, for a little bit. Things were all set up for them to get way too serious way too fast, as she tends to do, but then the pandemic happened and they couldn't visit each other, so their relationship just sort of fizzled out. What we saw of it was pretty weird though.
10.
Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran
Farrah and Simon dated for a while, and we think it worked out for so long between them because they had many similiarities -- they're both narcissistic and super thirsty for fame, mostly. But we have a hard time believing that Farrah is even capable of being in a healthy relationship, so their spot towards the middle of this list feels well-deserved.
9.
Leah Messer and Jason Jordan
Ah, another love we thought might last ... not so much though! Jason was a bit older than Leah, but since she has three kids, one with a serious illness, a lot of people thought that maybe his maturity would be good for her. As it turned out, her kids thought he was a creep and he was weird and controlling, so Leah dumped him. So long, sucker!
8.
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are newer to the franchise, so while they share a child together, they were broken up by the time they began appearing on Teen Mom OG and we just don't know as much about them as we do most of the other couples. But they do seem to get along very well, and like, they've never assaulted each other (that we know of), so for this list, they're pretty good.
7.
Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert
Jeremy Calvert was married to Leah Messer, and they share a daughter, Addie. He filed for divorce during her struggle with addiction, and since then, they've hooked up a time or two (or more). This is another couple that's difficult to pin down, because they were definitely terrible for each other -- she cheated on him, he was pretty disrespectful to her, and there's also that whole thing that Leah revealed about how the miscarriage she had early in their relationship was actually an abortion she'd gotten because she thought she might want to leave him and get back with Corey. But when you think about how they've mostly gotten along fine and then consider all the other dumpster fire relationships in this franchise ... we don't know, it just kind of feels like there are bigger fish to fry.
6.
Leah Messer and Corey Simms
We all know how this turned out. Corey Simms was married to Leah Messer, and they had twins Aliannah and Aleeah. They got divorced when Leah couldn't stay faithful, and honestly because they were too immature to be married with twins.. They've had their problems since, but Corey has always been a good father, and legitimately wanted the best for Leah, even when he was critical and concerned. He's a good guy, and he and Leah are an excellent team now.
5.
Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis
Cheyenne has said that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, have dated on and off since high school, and that this time around, "we made a promise to ourselves to make it work.” It seems like they were serious about it, considering they just had a baby together and they're engaged!
4.
Gary Shirley and Kristina Anderson
Gary Shirley and Kristina Anderson are a remarkably good couple for Teen Mom standards. Sure, we saw him creep on Amber after she got out of prison, when he was definitely with Kristina, and that was bad, but Kristina is an absolute gem of a person, and Gary has really improved and matured in recent years. These two kids could make it all the way.
3.
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are without a doubt the longest-lasting couple in Teen Mom history -- they've been together since they were 12 years old! Their love has lasted through traumatic childhoods, placing their first child for adoption, having a second child and raising her together through her severe postpartum depression and her subsequent stays in rehab. There was definitely a time when it looked like things were over between them, and they even separated for a time, but the birth of their third child seems to have really brought them even closer together, and now they're welcoming their fourth child together!
2.
Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney
Taylor McKinney and Maci Bookout are married and share two children together, Jayde and Maverick. His role as a stepfather to her son Bentley (with Ryan Edwards) has been a joy to watch, as has the couple's genuine love for one another. They're just so good together, guys, and even though they've had some serious things to work through together -- Ryan's heroin addiction, his arrests, that time they had to get restraining orders against him because he threatened to murder Taylor -- they always work through them. They're the best. Well, them and ...
1.
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer
Cole DeBoer is Chelsea Houska's husband and the father of her youngest children, Watson, Layne, and Walker, and he's also Aubree's doting stepfather. No one is perfect, but if you're looking for inspiration for Teen Mom #CoupleGoals this is probably the duo you're looking at. A devoted dad and supportive partner, who does his thing and doesn't seem to care about the spotlight, Cole's got his head on straight and seems as good a match for Chelsea as you could possibly dream up. And as we've seen recently, he's very open to adopting Aubree if Adam Lind gives up his parental rights, but at the same time he's careful to let Aubree guide the process and decide what she wants. He's a total dreamboat, Chelsea is just wonderful, and thank goodness Teen Mom has at least a few functional relationships, right?