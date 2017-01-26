Teen Mom & Teen Mom 2: The Complete Babies and Children Guide!

1.
Sophia (Farrah Abraham and Derek Underwood)
Oh, Soph. Unlike many of her Teen Mom tot counterparts, Sophia lives the life of luxury, thanks to her mother, non-porn star Farrah Abraham. Seriously, the younger Abraham has had her own clothing line, dabbles in child modeling, receives $900 when the tooth fairy pays a visit, and is even beginning her own music career. (Sophia's father, Derek, died in a car accident while Farrah was still pregnant; Derek's grave is the site of many memorable TM scenes, which some believe to be shamelessly orchestrated by Farrah). Sophia is going to be a handful when she grows up at this rate ... the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as they say.
2.
Leah (Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley)
Amber Portwood shares darling little Leah Shirley with her ex, Gary. Gary has custody, and he's had it since Amber went to prison a few years back for all that domestic violence and drug stuff. Leah seems like a really smart, sweet girl, which is all thanks to Gary and his wife, Kristina -- from what we've seen, Amber doesn't spend a whole lot of time with her.
3.
James (Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon)
Amber welcomed her second child, James, with Andrew Glennon in the spring of 2018. Their relationship survived about a year after that, because as it turned out, Amber still had a violent streak. She was convicted of assaulting Andrew in 2019, and now they share custody of James -- and Amber isn't allowed to show him off on the show.
4.
Emilee (Gary and Kristina Shirley)
Gary went on to have one child after leaving his disastrous relationship with Amber -- he and his wife, Kristina, have a daughter named Emilee.
5.
Carly (Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra)
When step-siblings turned lovers Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra made the decision to give their baby Carly up for adoption, it marked one of the most touching, bittersweet moments in reality TV history. What made it all the more incredible was that they stayed involved in her life - albeit with some bumps in the road - ever since.
6.
Nova (Catelynn and Tyler)
Tyler and Catelynn kept and are raising Novalee Reign Baltierra together, not that it's been easy. Catelynn has struggled greatly with postpartum depression, leading to multiple inpatient stays at a psychiatric facility in Arizona.
7.
Vaeda (Catelynn and Tyler)
In 2018, Catelynn and Tyler were really struggling, and they even considered divorce, but in the midst of all that, she ended up getting pregnant. In February of 2019, they welcomed another beautiful baby girl, little Vaeda, and now their relationship seems stronger than ever!
8.
Bentley (Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards)
Bentley, Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards' first and only child, is much bigger than this these days, and the level of happiness in their lives has also grown expontentially. After a relationship with Edwards that was among the franchise's most disastrous, Maci met and married Taylor McKinney, who fathered two additional kids with Maci and has been an incredible stepdad to Bentley. And Ryan ... more on him in a moment.
9.
Jayde (Maci and Taylor McKinney)
Maci and Taylor McKinney's first child together was a daughter, Jayde.
10.
Maverick (Maci and Taylor)
Maverick, Maci's third child and Taylor's second, completed their family ... for now. Somehow these two are so crazy about each other and making it work so well, we can see a fourth happening anytime. Also, LOOK AT MAVERICK!!
11.
Jagger (Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer)
Ryan has never really seemed to be that into being a dad, and he also has that heroin addiction, so everyone was pretty surprised when it was revealed that he and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were expecting a child. She gave birth to a baby boy named Jagger in October of 2018 when Ryan was in rehab.
12.
Stella (Ryan and Mackenzie)
... And if we were shocked to hear about Mackenzie's pregnancy with Jagger, we were straight up flabbergasted when she got pregnant with her second child with Ryan. They apparently conceived the second Ryan got of jail in the spring of 2019, and on the very first day of 2020, Stella Edwards was born.
13.
Ryder (Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton)
A couple of years ago, MTV made the decision to replace Farrah Abraham with Cheyenne Floyd. Cheyenne had never been a teen mom, but she had been on some other shows on the network, and she did have an absolutely adorable daughter named Ryder, so who are we to complain?
14.
Mila (Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge)
Cory Wharton has never been with Cheyenne since they've been on Teen Mom OG, but he did start dating Taylor Selfridge during his time on the show. Taylor has since been fired because of some racist tweets that have resurfaced, but just before that happened, she and Cory welcomed baby Mia!
15.
Gannon (Mackenzie and Josh McKee)
Mackenzie McKee is the newest addition to Teen Mom OG, and she has three children, all with high school sweetheart Josh. The oldest, the one she had in high school, is a boy named Gannon.
16.
Jaxie (Mackenzie and Josh)
Three years later, they had Jaxie, their only daughter.
17.
Broncs (Mackenzie and Josh)
And two years after they, they had their youngest child, Broncs -- he's quite a bit bigger than this now!
18.
Aleeah and Alianna (Leah Messer and Corey Simms)
Aleeah Grace and Alianna Hope were both to Leah Messer and Corey Simms. Leah and Corey's relationship was strained from the start, and they weathered many ups and downs, as documented on Teen Mom 2, ranging from trust issues, to numerous doctor visits with their daughter Ali, whose muscular dystrophy has kept her confined to a wheelchair at times. Corey and Leah divorced and both remarried very fast.
19.
Adalynn (Leah and Jeremy Calvert)
Adalynn Faith Calvert is Leah's daughter with second husband Jeremy Calvert. They have also divorced, and as a single mother of three, the country girl and former cheerleader has her hands full. So full, dissecting her parenting adventures (that's putting it nicely) has become a social media pastime, for better or worse.
20.
Remington (Corey and Miranda Simms)
After parting ways with Leah, Corey met and married a lady named Miranda, and together they have a daughter named Remington. We don't see her too much since Corey has gotten a bit more private in recent years, but here's an older photo of her!
21.
Isaac (Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera)
Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera were not a good fit, and never seemed to get along all that well, though slowly but surely they've made progress at co-parenting over the seven years of their son Isaac's life. Here's hoping that this is a trend that continues as he becomes more and more impressionable.
22.
Lincoln (Kailyn and Javi Marroquin)
Lincoln is the son that Kailyn shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Sometimes they get along, sometimes they don't but whatever happens, they seem to be able to put things aside to take care of Lincoln, and that's always nice to see.
23.
Lux (Kailyn and Chris Lopez)
Right around the time her divorce from Javi was finalized, Kailyn became pregnant again -- the father was Chris Lopez, a guy that she knew from her college that she'd cheated on Javi with. Her relationship with Chris was (and still is, honestly) an absolute disaster, but they did have Lux together, and Lux is pretty awesome!
24.
Vivi (Jo Rivera and Vee Torres)
After Jo's relationship with Kailyn went up in flames, he went on to meet Vee Torres, and she's been around ever since. The two of them share one daughter, Vivi, who is pictures here with Isaac and Lincoln.
25.
Eli (Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau)
After divorcing Kailyn, Javi moved on with ... well, he moved on with a few women, but Lauren Comeau was the one who got pregnant. They're engaged now, and they have a son named Eli.
26.
Jace (Jenelle Evans and Andrew Lewis)
Jace is Jenelle Evans' first child. She gave up custody of him to her mother, Barbara, when he was about six months old, and now Barb has permanent custody. Which, if you know anything about Jenelle, is definitely for the best.
27.
Kaiser (Jenelle and Nathan Griffith)
Even though she didn't have custody of her first kid, Jenelle thought it would be a good idea to get pregnant with her new boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, who also didn't have custody of his first kid. Yep, it was a planned pregnancy -- very poorly planned, but planned nonetheless. Together they had sweet little Kaiser, and then their relationship went all to hell. Isn't that always the way with her?
28.
Ensley (Jenelle and David Eason)
About two days after splitting with Nathan, Jenelle started dating David Eason (who had two children already, and one had a restraining order against him), and less than a year later, we learned she was pregnant via police report. In January of 2017, they had their daughter, Ensley, and since Jenelle's had her tubes tied since then, she'll probably be her last child. And thank goodness for that.
29.
Aubree (Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind)
It's amazing to look back now and realize that not only were Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind together at one point, but she took a LONG time to fully get over him too. Head-scratching as that may be, the Teen Mom 2 beauty has become arguably its most stable, successful parent and person. The Housk married Cole DeBoer, who's basically everything Adam isn't, and to her credit, is relatively private, flying so far under the radar that MTV forgets about her (shout out to her father Randy for that line). Little Aubree always seems healthy and happy, too.
30.
Watson (Chelsea and Cole DeBoer)
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's first child, Watson Cole has an unusual and cool name ... fitting for an exceptionally cool couple! Watson came into the world in January 2017, one day after Jenelle gave birth to Ensley, making it a watershed month for Teen Mom 2 ... and a reminder that while the MTV show is often credited with lowering teen pregnancies nationally, its stars themselves have no qualms about going there repeatedly.
31.
Layne (Chelsea and Cole)
In 2018, Chelsea and Cole had their second kid together, a daughter named Layne. They've said they want to have at least one more baby, so keep your eyes peeled for that!
32.
Nova (Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin)
Nova Star DeJesus is Briana DeJesus' first child from her relationship with Devoin Austin, who has never been in the picture that much.
33.
Stella (Briana and Luis Miguel)
Hi there, Stella! Briana DeJesus gave birth to this cutie in the summer of 2017. Briana's second daughter was the product of her short-lived relationship with Luis Miguel.
34.
Kloie (Jade Cline and Sean Austin)
Jade Cline was brought onto Teen Mom 2 from another spinoff, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She has a daughter named Khloie, and so far she's been pretty fun to watch!