Teen Mom 2: See the Cast Then and Now!

Can you believe it's been almost ten whole years since Teen Mom 2 first premiered?

Yep, in January of 2011, the first episode aired, and since then, we've been following these ladies through marriages, divorces, so many babies ...

They've put almost everything that's happened in their lives on television, and it's been a truly remarkable ride, to say the least.

The show has just returned for its 10th season, and that calls for some celebration, right?

So let's take a few moments to look back at the first time we met these ladies ... and to see where they are now!