Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Trailer: STDs, Abusive Baby Daddies, and the Return of Kail's Mom!

Well, another season of Teen Mom 2 is almost upon us.
It's difficultfor any reality show to really keep things fresh after a decade of filming, but TM2 has a secret weapon -- a cast full of young parents who love drama and are addicted to bac decisions!
MTV debuted the trailer ror the new season on Monday night, snd if you were worried about the show running out of steam, fear not:
We've got STD confessions, meddlesome baby daddies, and even the not-at-all-long-awaited return of Kailyn Lowry's mom.
Needless to say, it should be a doozy.
Take a look:
1.
Teen Mama Drama
The official trailer for Teen Mom 2 Season 10 is here, and wow. It seems no amount of social-distancing can keep these ladies from spreading drama everywhere they go.
2.
New Content From an Old Time
We kid. It appears that the season was filmed entirely (or almost entirely) before the coronavirus pandemic. So at least you'll have something to watch as the pandemic heads into 2021!
3.
Big News!
Before we go any further, we'd like to congratulate Kailyn Lowry on welcoming her fourth son. Sadly, that magic moment will not be featured in this season.
Anyway, here's the trailer in its entirety. It's only 30 seconds long, but it promises plenty of drama.
5.
Jade Getting Played
We begin with an appearance from Jade Cline, who appears to be in a somewhat agitated state.
6.
The New Jenelle
Jade joined the cast in 2019 to replace Jenelle Evans. But in the sense of bringing Jerry Springer-caliber insanity to the screen, no one can really replace Jenelle.
7.
The Duelin' Clines
But Jade does her best, God bless her, and we're sure we'll see more insanity involving the one-of-a-kind Cline family this season.
8.
Lux Life
From there, we delve into the increasingly messy life of Kailyn Lowry.
9.
Doubling Down on Chris
Obviously, Kail has enough on her plate these days -- she just welcomed a SECOND child with Chris Lopez, after all -- but the deadbeat baby daddy is certainly not the first person to let her down.
10.
Return of the Mom
It seems that in the new season, Kail will be dealing with the return of her mother, who hasn't always been the most positive influence in her life.
11.
Absentee Grandma
In fact, as Kail rather vehemently points out in this trailer, her mom has never even met Lux, who was 2 years old at that point.
12.
Lux Left Out
So Lux has a dad who's rarely in the picture, a grandma he's never met, and it's safe to assume Chris' parents are rarely around.
13.
Mother and Son
In other words, Kail is basically the only grownup who's a consistent presence in his life.
14.
Kailux Forever
We know Lowry takes a lot of flak, but little Lux could certainly do a lot worse in the mom department. Say what you will about Kail, she's thoroughly devoted to her kids.
15.
A Heartbreaking Situation
Speaking of good moms in tough spots, the focus then turns to Leah Messer, whose daughter Ali surrers from muscular dystrophy.
16.
In Distress
Leah can be heard saying, "She can't fall like that!" and we hate to even contemplate what the season might have in store for her family.
17.
Here We Go Again
Speaking of problems that just won't go away, it seems Chelsea Houska is once again dealing with Adam Lind drama.
18.
The A-Hole Returns
Lind, as you may recall, is the douchebag father of Chelsea's eldest daughter, Aubree.
19.
Lind Kerfuffle
The trailer didn't go into much detail in terms of what we can expect from Lind, but you can be certain it'll be infuriating.
20.
Learning the Hard
But hey, at least Chelsea knows her ex is trash. It seems Briana DeJesus still has feelings for one of the deadbeat dads from her past.
21.
Don't Do It, Girl!
The trailer shows Briana hanging out with Luis Hernandez, the father of her youngest daughter Stella. And sadly, that little dalliance doesn't go well ...
22.
Should've Taken Her Own Advice
Bri was JUST complaining about what a deadbeat loser Luis is, and yet it seems she decided to sleep with him anyway ...
23.
Big Yikes
In the trailer, she confesses that Hernandez left her with a little parting gift -- an STD.
24.
Not a Moment You Want to Share
We guess that explains what Bri was referring to recently, when she tweeted, “This season will be trash for me. I cannot take it. Ready for everything to be over with…I’m praying it won’t even air but whatever, it’s out of my hands now anyway.”
25.
Look on the Bright Side!
Well, hopefully it's something curable. Besides, it could have been worse -- she could've gotten stuck with another baby by Luis. Teen Mom 2 Season 10 premieres September 1 on MTV.