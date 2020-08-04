Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Trailer: STDs, Abusive Baby Daddies, and the Return of Kail's Mom!

Well, another season of Teen Mom 2 is almost upon us.

It's difficultfor any reality show to really keep things fresh after a decade of filming, but TM2 has a secret weapon -- a cast full of young parents who love drama and are addicted to bac decisions!

MTV debuted the trailer ror the new season on Monday night, snd if you were worried about the show running out of steam, fear not:

We've got STD confessions, meddlesome baby daddies, and even the not-at-all-long-awaited return of Kailyn Lowry's mom.

Needless to say, it should be a doozy.

Take a look: