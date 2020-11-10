Tayshia Adams Pictures: This Bachelorette is a Bombshell!

The latest season of The Bachelorette has been chaotic, unusual and, to put it mildly, VERY polarizing.
But there's one thing related to the franchise on which we can all agree.
Tayshia Adams, who has now officially taken over for Clare Crawley, is quite easy on the eyes.
She's also kind, funny, energetic and a successful professional.
But we're here to be shallow. We're here to be superficial. We're here to focus purely on the outside and to share the most sizzling Tayshia Adams snapshots that we could find online.
Thankfully for men everywhere, we've found a lot.
Prepare to drool all over your keyboard and scroll down now!
1.
Thanks, ABC!
This seductive photo comes to us from an official promo, released by ABC ahead of Tayshia's debut.
2.
Hello, Fellas!
Contestants may have been sad to see Clare go, but those frowns were turned upside down as soon as Tayshia walked through the door.
3.
What a Laugh!
It's hard not to smile when Adams smiiles, you know?
4.
Hot Diggity
Or, perhaps we should say instead... HAWT diggity.
5.
Jamaica Pride!
Tayshia is the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant. And she's quite proud of it, as you can see here.
6.
A Wonder in White
No wonder it didn't take long for the men to say they're in love with Tayshia, huh?
7.
Basking and Relaxing
Adams will do plenty of lounging around as The Bachelorette. But she won't be alone.
8.
Soaking Wet
Sorry. This is immature, but we're obligated to say it: Tayshia Adams is all wet.
9.
She Has Legs. She Knows How to Use Them.
No, Tayshia's face isn't featured in this photo. But we're okay staring at her legs for awhile.
10.
A Major Cutie
What a cute snapshot. That's our entire take on this photo of Tayshia Adams.
11.
Sizzling in a Swimsuit
Is it hot in here... or is it just Tayshia Adams?!?
12.
Hottie in Hot Pink
Talk about giving new meaning to the color hot pink, you know?!?
13.
Best. Ad. Ever.
Why do we suddenly have a hankering for a can of Coca-Cola?
14.
Up for a Hike?
Tayshia isn't a home body, either. She's always up for some outdoor activity.
15.
Anyone Up for a Workout?
Let no one ever say that Tayshia Adams isn't in great shape. We're just sayin.
16.
Looking for a Soulmate
Why, hello there, Tayshia! Looks like you're in the market for a husband.