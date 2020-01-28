Tamra Judge Unfollows Andy Cohen, ALL Real Housewives!!

Over the weekend, Tamra Judge stunned fans by quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County after being offered a "Friend" role.
Like Vicki, Tamra is done with the show -- at least for now.
Unlike Vicki, Tamra's departure seems to carry a degree of bitterness. She has dramatically unfollowed, well, everyone.
As other castmates respond to what is truly the end of an era on RHOC, Andy Cohen is explaining the dramatic casting shake-up.
He's also genuinely shocked that Tamra unfollowed him the way that she did.
Take a look below and see what everyone is saying about the end of an era.
1.
Tamra said goodbye and good RIDDANCE
It's reported that Tamra Judge went through Instagram and unfollowed her castmates, Andy Cohen, Bravo, and the production company that makes The Real Housewives. That's very thorough -- and wildly unsubtle.
2.
Andy Cohen is responding
During an interview on SiriusXM Radio, Andy confessed: "I didn’t realize that about the unfollowing, it’s a process."
3.
Ouch!
Tough to learn that someone with whom you worked for a dozen years unfollowed you. Even harder to learn about it through an interview. That said, Andy says that he gets most of his Real Housewives info from Twitter, not Instagram.
4.
Still, he wants her back
"I’m hoping, and this is not lip service, that she will come back in some form," Andy admits, "either this season or in the next couple.”
5.
Why is that?
Andy explains that he wants Tamra back on the show in some form “because I just feel like she is someone that I am always interested in, I always want to check in with her on."
6.
He praises her role on the show
"She has been an incredible Housewife, she really has," Andy points out.
7.
Tamra has a wide range of reality "talents"
Andy affirms: “She’s been dramatic, she’s vulnerable… she has been great."
8.
Now, Tamra had claimed ...
When she announced that she was quitting the show, she had shared that she had been offered a very limited role on Season 15, but had turned that down.
9.
It's true!
"We had offered her three episodes to come back and kind of wrap out her story. … That is true,” Andy confirmed.
10.
Hard pass from Tamra
“She didn’t want to do that," Andy shares. She may have found the idea of becoming a brief guest star on a show on which she has appeared for a dozen years to be insulting. There's no such thing as tenure in the reality TV world, clearly.
11.
Here was Bravo's thinking
"Look, she’s been on the show for 12 years," Andy explains. "We wanted to give her a send-off."
12.
As for ditching Tamra and Vicki in the first place?
Andy reveals what many fans have suspected anyway: "We’ve been wanting to shake it up a little bit for a few years."
13.
Still, Tamra will be remembered
Not only by her countless fans, but by her (now former) castmates, on whom she truly left an indelible mark.
14.
And so will Vicki
Castmates scarcely had a chance to respond to one Housewife's departure before it was time to discuss another's. Wow.
15.
Kelly Dodd
"She’s had an incredible ride,” Kelly remarked about Vicki's departure. “Made a lot of money." Then, when the news about Tamra broke, Kelly shared a shady fan video in which a celebrator declared: "Oh my God! Tamra’s gone too? Kelly Dodd is the queen of the O.C."
16.
Shannon Beador
"You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life," she vowed to Tamra. We have to wonder if Tamra will feel the same way as Shannon's reality career continues.
17.
Shannon ... again
"You will always be my tres amigas sister," Shannon vowed to Vicki. "The show may be over, but our friendship will always continue on. Will miss seeing your hospital visits, taking tequila shots, driving gold carts into restaurants, flipping kayaks, and basically just whooping it up! Love you!"
18.
Braunwyn WIndham-Burke
"I am grateful for the opportunity to be a housewife for many reasons, and my friendship with Tamra is no exception,” Braunwyn tells Us Weekly. “I will miss filming with her, but know I have a friend for life. I can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve." We'll leave the obvious sex jokes to you folks to make. It's no surprise that she didn't have a similar memorial for Vicki, whom she dislikes.
19.
Heather Dubrow
"Iconic RHOC cast members Vicki and Tamra always brought a mixture of fun, chaos and drama in the OC,” Heather tells Us Weekly. “I know the fans will definitely miss seeing their lives unfold in front of the camera. I love these women, they are my sorority sisters and I’m excited to watch their next chapters!"
20.
Lydia McLaughlin
"It’s the end of an era. To the OG of the OC- I adore you @vickigunvalson," Lydia wrote on Instagram. "My experience on #rhoc would not have been the same without you. I have laughed so hard with you- and am always rooting for you. Excited to see all you do in your next adventure. #whoopitup" Meanwhile, she was seen in a celebratory mood upon Tamra's exit from the show.
21.
Gretchen Rossi
"Ahh you had an incredible run! You will always be the OG of the OC!" Gretchen wrote to Vicki. In the mean time, she appeared to shade Tamra by celebrating "God taking care of us and blessing us and crushing evil!" in a post. Maybe it was just a coincidence. Maybe.
22.
Vicki's departure is a huge deal
She's the OG of the OC -- she was there with the show, with the franchise, from day one. No one else can say that. Her 14-year run on reality TV is unforgettable.
23.
Literally unforgettable
Some of Vicki's bad behavior makes some viewers happy to see her departure. It will be interesting to see the new, unprecedented dynamic on Season 15.
24.
It's the end of an era, folks!
Season 15 will bring wild new adventures, feuds, drama, and scandals. Honestly? We can't wait to see what that looks like.