Tamra Judge Unfollows Andy Cohen, ALL Real Housewives!!

Over the weekend, Tamra Judge stunned fans by quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County after being offered a "Friend" role.

Like Vicki, Tamra is done with the show -- at least for now.

Unlike Vicki, Tamra's departure seems to carry a degree of bitterness. She has dramatically unfollowed, well, everyone.

As other castmates respond to what is truly the end of an era on RHOC, Andy Cohen is explaining the dramatic casting shake-up.

He's also genuinely shocked that Tamra unfollowed him the way that she did.

Take a look below and see what everyone is saying about the end of an era.