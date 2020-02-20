Tamra Judge: I Was Cruel to People, But They Friggen Deserved It!

Tamra Judge stunned the world when she quit The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To be fair, it was either that or accept Bravo's insulting "Friends" offer. After 12 years? Never.

Now, Andy Cohen has teased that she could return under the right circumstances.

Right now, Tamra is just staying engaged with fans on social media while RHOC films without her.

This week, she answered a series of fan questions about her state of mind and her reflections upon her time on the show.

Is she bitter? Relieved? Hopeful? Nervous? A mix of all of those?

Take a look and find out: