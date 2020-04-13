Tamra Judge: Here's How I'm Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief!

It is no longer a secret that Real Housewives of OC alumni Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are filming some mystery project.

For the first time, Tamra is letting details slip about it.

In this same interview, which you can watch below, Tamra goes into how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting her family.

Even more importantly, Tamra reveals how she and Eddie are using their platform and their businesses to help those in need.

The longtime Bravo star is raising money for direct coronavirus relief, just trying to do her part during this global crisis.

Take a look at her interview below and visit her Vena CBD website for more info on how you can help, too.