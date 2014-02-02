Super Bowl Halftime Acts: Who Truly Scored?

Beyonce. Madonna. U2. The Black Eyed Peas. Lady Gaga. Shakira. Jennifer Lopez.

Heck, even The Weeknd.

He took to the stage in February of 2021 with a set list that included several of his biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills, “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” and, of course, “Blinding Lights.”

Who put on the best Super Bowl halftime act in recent memory?

Was is this three-time Grammy winner? Was it Bruno Mars? Beyonce?

Have a look below at some of the best Super Bowl performances in football history and weigh in now.

It's a tough choice, that's for sure!