Super Bowl Halftime Acts: Who Truly Scored?

Beyonce. Madonna. U2. The Black Eyed Peas. Lady Gaga. Shakira. Jennifer Lopez.

Heck, even The Weeknd.

He took to the stage in February of 2021 with a set list that included several of his biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills, “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” and, of course, “Blinding Lights.”

Who put on the best Super Bowl halftime act in recent memory?

Was is this three-time Grammy winner? Was it Bruno Mars? Beyonce? 

Have a look below at some of the best Super Bowl performances in football history and weigh in now.

It's a tough choice, that's for sure!

1. The Weeknd

The Weeknd
The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in February 2021. Over the course of a dozen minutes, he danced along to such smash hits as “The Hills,” “I Feel It Coming” and an orchestral version of the Fifty Shades of Grey song “Earned It." And "Blinding Lights," of course. What did you think, especially when compared to such acts as the ones down below?

2. Beyonce

Beyonce
Queen Bey ran the world in 2013, making her Super Bowl performance one of the most memorable. She even staged a Destiny's Child reunion! To many, this was the best in history.

3. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars was such a success with his halftime show that he got an encore two years later. He can dance, he can sing, he can light of an entire city with his smile. What can he not do?!?!?!?

4. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
So much booty shaking! This was as fun and energetic as any halftime show ever. Thanks, ladies! Watch above! And then, well, you may wanna watch agaiin again and again and again.

5. Madonna

Madonna
Madonna took to the Super Bowl stage in 2012 and she proved she was the Queen of Pop. It's just a shame Beyonce outshone her the next year.

6. Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas
The Black Eyed Peas showed off their vocal prowess back in 2011 when they were still HUGE. Yes, their songs were AMAZING. Everything about it was just a delight.

7. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen
Music legend, Bruce Springsteen took to the stage in 2009 with a showstopping performance.

8. The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones set the Super Bowl stage alight in 2006. Despite a few issues, it was a solid performance.

9. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney proved in 2005 that he was just as relevant as he was many years before.

10. U2

U2
U2 performed in 2002 and it was simply breathtaking.

11. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson
The King of pop performed with 3500 children in 1993 and it was a typical performance for him. His amazing vocals and dancing solidified it as one of the best performances of his career.

12. New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block
New Kids on the Block went for a family friendly approach in 1991 and it worked. We still can't believe they earned this spot.

13. Katy Perry

Katy Perry
Katy Perry turned in a solid halftime show, but there was some sort of incident with a left shark.

14. Coldplay, Beyonce & Bruno Mars

Coldplay, Beyonce & Bruno Mars
In 2016, it was Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars. It was outstanding. All three together were a force to be reckoned with.

15. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
The first singer to ever DESCEND FROM THE ROOF of a stadium and then drop off a set of bleachers upon catching a football to conclude her show. She played all her classics, with a ton of energy.

16. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake
JT delivered a high-energy performance that started with him emerging from the crowd. He sang his greatest hits and reminded us: The dude can dance!

