Super Bowl Halftime Acts: Who Truly Scored?

Beyonce. Madonna. U2. The Black Eyed Peas. Lady Gaga. Shakira. Jennifer Lopez.
Heck, even The Weeknd.
He took to the stage in February of 2021 with a set list that included several of his biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills, “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” and, of course, “Blinding Lights.”
Who put on the best Super Bowl halftime act in recent memory?
Was is this three-time Grammy winner? Was it Bruno Mars? Beyonce?
Have a look below at some of the best Super Bowl performances in football history and weigh in now.
It's a tough choice, that's for sure!
The Weeknd
The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in February 2021. Over the course of a dozen minutes, he danced along to such smash hits as “The Hills,” “I Feel It Coming” and an orchestral version of the Fifty Shades of Grey song “Earned It." And "Blinding Lights," of course. What did you think, especially when compared to such acts as the ones down below?
Beyonce
Queen Bey ran the world in 2013, making her Super Bowl performance one of the most memorable. She even staged a Destiny's Child reunion! To many, this was the best in history.
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars was such a success with his halftime show that he got an encore two years later. He can dance, he can sing, he can light of an entire city with his smile. What can he not do?!?!?!?