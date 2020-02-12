Sister Wives Secrets Spilled: What Did Kody Brown Reveal?

Kody Brown has been a reality TV star for several years.
And yet, outside of what we see from the TLC personality each week on Sister Wives, we actually don't know a ton about this guy, do we?
Brown is at the center of a controversial plural marriage and doesn't seem like the most beloved person on the small screen or anything...
... but outside of those simple facts, what can really be said about Kody?
Perhaps a little bit more now, at least, following a surprising and revealing interview Brown recently conducted with Kate Casey on her podcast "Reality Life."
What did Brown reveal about himself, the Sister Wives women and the show in general?
How Did TLC Discover the Browns?
"To be honest with you, I think we found them," Kody said, going on to explain that in 2007, Christine was involved in a polygamist coalition working to educate the public and dispel rumors surrounding polygamy.
Okay, and From There?
Kody said the program's producers had a dinner party with “very liberal individuals” and pals in Salt Lake City, Utah, all of whom were quite critical of Mormons and Fundamentalist Mormons, which Kody said upset the producer and inspired him to do a documentary on the subject.
This Producer Then Reached Out to Kody and...
We felt like we were really free people and that we had really sort of a normal family, even though the dynamic was different,” Kody said on his family’s reason for wanting to share their story. “Because we see other Christians or other people who are religious, we can relate to them. They’re just like us, we just have this one family dynamic that’s different and that’s the polygamy dynamic and we will never get a fair shake until somebody is looking into our home constantly.”
But How Did Sister Wives Become a Full-Fledged TV Show?
"He wanted to produce a 90-minute documentary, festival-style, take it to some kind of film festival and present it and get people to open their minds,” Kody said. “I said, ‘There is no way we are doing a one-off, no matter what. If we can’t have a series so the people see this is normal, so that they can judge us from seeing something that was daily, then I’m not going to do it.’ So then he agreed that he would do what he could to promote an entire series."
Might He Have More Kids?
Kody has 18 overall, but he and Christine have at least discussed the possibility of adding more. As sort of insane as that sounds.
Where Will Kody's Sperm Stop?!?
"I never thought that there would be a limit. I never looked at it like when am I going to stop, I never thought that over,” Kody said on the podcast. It's worth noting that his Sister Wives are almost all younger than he is.
What Would Be the Obstacles?
Kody went on to confess that Robyn’s last two pregnancies (with eight-year-old Solomon and four-year-old Ariella) “were a little bit of a challenge," while raising the younger children “at [our] age” had taken a lot out of the stars, especially because Kody says all kids — even his adult children — still need to be nurtured.
You Know What, Having Kids is Tiring!
"I’m getting tired, I’m getting older, I’m wondering what it would be like to be an empty nester, and yet I’m 16 years away from that,” Kody said. “So I’m right at that mid-life crisis place. I’m 52 and I’m going, “Could I have one more? Should I have one more? Could Robyn, could her body take it and can we take it?’ And then of course, she’s a partner on it and that’s a discussion I have to have with her."
What About All Those Financial Concerns?
The guy has four wives... 18 children and handful of rentals and mortgages. Yes, he makes money from TLC, of course, but how can it be enough?
That's a Great Question!
Kody said in the past, both he and Janelle worked full-time jobs, while Meri and Christine would “fill in at home with part-time jobs, on and off.” However, once the family was “chased out of Utah,” he said they were forced to live off investments and have been struggling a bit of late, although they're supposedly developing “entrepreneurial ventures."
Why Did the Browns Move to Flagstaff?
Why so quickly, at least? The wives are spread all around in rental houses for the most part, while the family's giant home isn't yet built and the houses in Las Vegas weren't even sold when the famiily moved south.
So... Why the Rushed Move?
"We had three sophomores, we were moving them between their sophomore and junior year. That would give them two years at a new high school — new friends, new experiences — to sort of feel like their new high school was home,” Kody said.
The Problem with Waiting...
“If we were to wait until they graduated, we would have a single graduate every single year following that for a few years," he added. "We were never going to be able to leave Las Vegas and I wanted to leave, the wives wanted to leave..."
None of This Has Been Portrayed Positively
Kody said that his wives were resistant to the move, but they had all discussed “getting out of Las Vegas” prior to the economic downturn. Kody admitted that this turn of events has not played out well on the show.
Why Does Meri Get Such a Big Home Compared to the Others?
"It’s less than the other houses we have, she has a business she has to run in it and it’s big enough for the family to meet. So, it’s not what I call a necessity, it’s just a convenience and it worked out that way."
Will Any Kids Become Polygamous?
"I really just don’t expect any of my children to be in plural marriage, but I don’t know. That’s up to them to decide. I felt a definite calling to it, so did my wives. We’re in a very different place than our children are, our children don’t necessarily feel the calling."
Quick, Name One Thing You Love About Each Wife!
"Meri is loyalty, Christine is fun, Janelle is intellect and Robyn is kindness."
Is He Really Seeking a 5th Wife?
No comment. (Just kidding. This question was not asked.)
Has TLC Talked About a Season 15 Renewal?
We don't know for sure just yet. Stay tuned to find out!