Sister Wives Reveal: How Are They Handling Social Distancing?

How is this for some rich irony:

Over the course of the last several Sister Wives episodes, Kody Brown and his spouses have been arguing about whether they'll one day live under the same large roof in a new Arizona mansion.

And, hey, maybe they will.

Right now, however? In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and resulting shelter-at-home orders across the country?

Kody and his spouses can't even see each other, let alone live together.

So, what are the reality stars up to these days? How are they spending their time during this historic and frightening outbreak?

Courtesy of the cast talking to Us Weekly, we actually have some answers. Scroll down to read them...