Sister Wives Reveal: How Are They Handling Social Distancing?

How is this for some rich irony:
Over the course of the last several Sister Wives episodes, Kody Brown and his spouses have been arguing about whether they'll one day live under the same large roof in a new Arizona mansion.
And, hey, maybe they will.
Right now, however? In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and resulting shelter-at-home orders across the country?
Kody and his spouses can't even see each other, let alone live together.
So, what are the reality stars up to these days? How are they spending their time during this historic and frightening outbreak?
A New Normal
“Normal life has ceased for me, my wives and our family. We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” Kody tells the magazine.
It's Better for Some Than Others
Continued Kody along these lines: “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do. Overall there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly.”
Is Kody in Contact with His Wives?
Yup. “We’re still in contact and talking a lot, but because nothing is going on in our lives, life has gotten a bit boring. There’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home,” the father of 18 (!!!!) says.
No News, For Now, Is Good News... Right?
“There’s no new news within our family but obviously we’re keeping updated about the news of the world," he continued. "Instead of talking about the weather we’re talking about coronavirus. The discussions have shifted to obsession! We’ve been asking each other, ‘Do you have any friends or know anybody who has it?’ Other than that, there’s not much else to talk about.”
How Have Lives Changed?
"We’ve severed family gatherings completely," says Kody. "I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on within our family."
Christine? What Have You Been Up To?
"We’ve been doing embroidery, cross-stitching and crocheting," Christine told Us Weekly. "I’m teaching the girls how to do more handiwork."
Is Kody Learning As Well?
"Kody crafting?" Chrstine scoffed. "Not yet, I can’t imagine him holding a glue gun. We’ve been making our own products with raw ingredients, we’re really trying not to go to the store so I even made my own face moisturizer."
And Janelle?
"I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate," Janelle now says. "We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together, our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households. There would be more camaraderie."
And Meri?
"My typical schedule involves a lot of travel and I always feel blessed when I get to be at home more than a little bit of time," she explains. "Luckily, I’m able to work from home so this doesn’t feel out of the norm for me, at this point."
On My Own
"I’ve limited where I go and my daily errand running," Meri adds. "I’m not seeing much of the rest of the family because we’re all quarantining, so it’s a little weird that we can’t get together but we know it’s best to stay in our own individual homes."
And Robyn?
"Since we’re staying so distant from each other we need to make phone calls and find other ways to stay in touch as much as possible, like video chat or sending care packages," this wife says. "That’s one of the things I’m noticing, I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried right now."
What About All the Marital Strife?
On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Meri said “the relationship between he and I is gone,” referring to her marriage to Kody, adding: “It’s dead. It’s over.”
How Will This Get Resolved?
Maybe it won't. But we'll soon find out more. The finale of Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c.