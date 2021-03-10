Sister Wives at War: Is Anyone Happy in This Marriage?

They may star on a show titled Sister Wives, but let's be frank, shall we?
Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown have been acting more like Enemy Wives of late.
Throughout this latest season, the four spouses -- all of whom have chosen Kody Brown to be their husband for some reason -- have all expressed feelings of insecurity and jealousy.
None has come across as happy, that much is for sure.
On a March 2021 episode, Christine delved deeply into her background, specifically as it relates to Robyn and how insignificant she has felt at times by comparison to Kody's allegedly favorite wife.
What did Robyn say in response?
Where do these women stand with each other at the moment?
Everyone is Unhappy
It's hard not to arrive at this conclusion after watching a single Sister Wives episode. Kody always seems stressed out by his marital obligations, while all four spouses never feel as if their needs are being met.
Take Christine, For Example
On the Season 15 premiere, Christine talked at length about feeling "isolated" amid the Covid pandemic. She said she was "lonely," lamenting how Kody mostly quarantined during the outbreak with his fourth and youngest wife, Robyn.
Preach, Sister (Wife!)
"I'm really sorry — I still get jealous," Christine said to the other spouses, adding that she feels like she's ""on the outside looking in all the time" and saying: "I still get super, super, super jealous and I'm really, really, really sorry."
A Very Candid Christine
Speaking with Robyn on the March 7 episode, Christine came very clean: "I'm sure everybody hates me all the time. "And then when we get together for family gatherings, I'm like, 'Why would I want to go? Because it's just going to be a hostile environment and no one there even likes me."
A Family Feud?
"Christine and I have had ups and downs with each other," Robyn admitted to the cameras on Sunday's installment. There's times when we have gotten along really well, and there's times that plural marriage has reared its ugly head and jealousy kind of reigns. And so, sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not so great, and we just kind of go with the flow with that."
NOT the Queen C.
In a confessional, Christine detailed that within "the plural community, there is certainly a 'basement wife' mentality. If you have a situation where there's a wife that's a queen bee, well, the other wife goes in the basement and she doesn't matter as much. And I've seen it enough. I've seen it a lot."
A Shot Fired?
Was Christine referencing Robyn here as the "Queen?" She's often been considered by viewers as the clear favorite, and is also Kody's only LEGAL spouse.
Robyn Responds!
"I was glad Christine was willing to speak with me," Robyn Tweeted after this episode aired. "I know it is hard to talk about vulnerable things but it is important to do if you want to have a stronger relationship."
Added Robyn:
“This conversation was a longer one, and I appreciate that she took the time to communicate with me. I learned a lot about what she is thinking."
Where Does Meri Stand?
We all know she's miserable. She barely makes any attempt to hide it on social media.
Need an Example?
No problem. Remember when Kody said that his relationship with Meri "is, at best, just distant and amicable?" And said "I could buck up, put my backpack on and go for a run, be tough about it, but I'm just not interested in it?" Meri posted a meme about Jesus Christ and about showing grace.
And Then There's That Loyalty Thing, Too
Via another meme/message, Meri made it evident that this term has no meaning to Kody.
Hey, I'm Just Keeping It Real!
"These are real relationships with real struggles," Kody told a follower about how he discussed things with Meri." It bothers you because it is raw and sometimes very sad. I’m sorry it hurts, it hurts me too."
Why Are All the Wives So Displeased?
Because plural marriage is, at its core, deeply sexist and unfair... as Kody now admits!
Kody Finally Confesses
“I just don’t see plural marriage in the same light that I used to,” Kody recently confessed. He added that his wives’ unhappiness and his marital strife have been leaving him somewhat at a loss about how to move forward.
Yes, He Really Said All This
"I'm struggling with plural marriage, and I'm struggling with my wives, and I'm struggling with their conflict,” the Sister Wives star told producers. "I'm sitting here, and I'm happy with my life, and I'm happy where I’m at. But every time I hear their side of the struggle in plural marriage, it contradicts everything in me. And that's not something you can just blow off with optimism."
No D'uh, Dude!
"I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationship," Kody has also said. "I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you're pining constantly for me to give you some."
Go Ahead and Leave Me, Ladies!
"On its face, plural marriage is a double standard in some senses," Kody has also said, almost daring the women to walk away. "There's other double standards that we have in the family that we sort of tolerate. And that other double standard is I don't get to leave, but they can."
This Guy Sucks So Much!
Yes. He really does.