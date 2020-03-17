Scheana Shay: Screw the Coronavirus! I'm Gonna Turn Up and RAGE!

Most of us enjoy watching a bunch of slightly dumb, slightly hot people and their messy lives.

Unfortunately, there are downsides to the general state of tone deaf cluelessness exhibited by the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

Over the weekend, Scheana Shay tweeted an invite to her friends to come "quarantine" with her.

The correct term is self-isolation and you cannot, by definition, do it by visiting someone else's house.

Not unless you're moving into their house until this global pandemic is at an end, anyway.

To make matters worse, Scheana doubled down, insisting that she was going to go out and live her life no matter what anybody says.

As the tweets show you, she did get seriously schooled on what's going on, but that doesn't make the initial tweets any less disappointing.