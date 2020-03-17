Scheana Shay: Screw the Coronavirus! I'm Gonna Turn Up and RAGE!

Most of us enjoy watching a bunch of slightly dumb, slightly hot people and their messy lives.
Unfortunately, there are downsides to the general state of tone deaf cluelessness exhibited by the cast of Vanderpump Rules.
Over the weekend, Scheana Shay tweeted an invite to her friends to come "quarantine" with her.
The correct term is self-isolation and you cannot, by definition, do it by visiting someone else's house.
Not unless you're moving into their house until this global pandemic is at an end, anyway.
To make matters worse, Scheana doubled down, insisting that she was going to go out and live her life no matter what anybody says.
As the tweets show you, she did get seriously schooled on what's going on, but that doesn't make the initial tweets any less disappointing.
Oh, Scheana
On Saturday, March 14, Scheana got herself into major trouble with her own followers for tweeting something so irresponsible that even Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked.
Who wants to have a plague party?!?
Scheana Shay invited friends to join her in "quarantine" in Palm Springs. Folks, not only is Palm Springs a vastly overrated desert hellscape, but you can't invite people over for "quarantine." You can't invite people over for what people are actually doing, which is self-isolation. (Quarantine is when a doctor tells you to remain in medical isolation; self-isolation and social distancing are just using common sense to stay home and not invite friends over)
Obviously, people were furious
If Scheana had just said that she was "joking," that would have been one thing. People could have replied that this isn't the time for it. But in the exact same tweet that she claims that she was being "lighthearted," Scheana also insists that she didn't actually do anything wrong ... because she thinks that a bunch of "healthy" people in one place is fine, actually.
In fact, she outright refuses to practice safe isolation
Scheana declared that she was not going to "hiberate" for weeks. Even though not leaving the house is literally the easiest thing in the world for a young, healthy, affluent reality star, she apparently just couldn't be bothered.
She can do what she wants!
Channeling the energy of all of the stupid bad takes that we've all seen in recent days, Scheana then insisted that nothing -- not even a global pandemic with a nearly 10% death rate in Italy -- is going to stop her from living her life.
She just didn't get it
Scheana then gave a sarcastic apology while still clearly not understanding why you can't self isolate TOGETHER with a group of friends. (To be clear, you sort of can, but it means that all 15 of you or whatever have to stay in the house for weeks, like you're on Big Brother)
She thinks everybody else is a hypocrite
Scheana seems to assume that no one could realistically self-isolate for weeks on end. In real life, countless normal people may spend weeks without human contact because they're busy with (remote) jobs or are enjoying a solo staycation. And even for those extraverts who feel drained without human company ... feeling isolated for a little while is better than a bunch of immocompromised people dying.
She's just relying on ... prayer?
To be clear, some people need to leave the house because their work is essential or because their job cannot be done remotely. For most other people, it should be relatively easy to stay at home. Scheana isn't saying that she needs to leave the house for the necessities of life, she just doesn't FEEL like staying indoors. Clownish.
She retweeted her supportes
Not to be mean but I literally cannot imagine feeling this way. I love my friends. I don't mind skipping weekly get-together's and the like for a few months. Again, the US's infection rates are resembling Italy's at every turn, and nearly 10% of those whom Italian doctors identified as having COVID-19 have died.
Scheana wouldn't back down
Again, you can self-isolate with your family or your boyfriend or your polycule or roommates or whatever. You cannot self-isolate by inviting people over unless they are going to stay until this global pandemic crisis is over. That means months, folks.
Even fans were furious
Longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules took to social media to discuss the pitfall of following a show about beautiful idiots -- being that, well, the stars are extraordinarily dumb. That's fun to watch when the stakes are their relationships or whatever. It's not fun when they're using their platforms to express dangerous attitudes towards a pandemic in early, critical weeks.
And remember, Scheana has fans
If someone is famous, vapid, and stupid, some of their fans and followers are bound to feel the same way that they do. Please do not do this. You will see them later. No social contact could possibly matter this much.
Fortunately, there's good news
Scheana very abruptly changed her tune the very next day. Apparently, being in Canada somehow prevented her from learning the news. (Fun fact: Canada has the exact same internet as the US, except that Canada has very correctly declared it an essential service that all Canadians are entitled to receive)
Scheana totally reversed her stance
Is she backpedaling? Yes. She issued an apology AND reversed her "let's throw a quarantine party LOL I'm gonna live my life" attidude. But that's a good thing.
"Think before you speak"
After a fan gave Scheana a fair admonishment, she replied with a very fair bit of wisdom. Reality stars have to be entertaining and dramatic to keep their jobs. There are a few ways of doing that, but Scheana blurting out stupid things for which she later has to apologize is hers. That's true of most of her castmates.
Naturally, she whined about the response
We guess that some absolute idiots were giving Scheana flak for "giving into fear." Folks, the coronavirus is not a terrorist. It has no desires. It doesn't "want" to scare us. It simply will spread through any vector that it can and it absolutely will kill numerous vulnerable people, including the elderly and the immunocompromised. It looks like the 3% mortality rate reported weeks ago was lowball. And doctors have found that some of the young, healthy COVID-19 survivors have reduced lung function, indicating that the virus did permanent lung damage.
Hey, she learned something
Don't attack people for changing their minds to express new, better opinions. Although you can still point out how bad their previous statements were.
Here is Scheana's reason for her past ignorance
Even if you approve of avoiding the news as a form of self-care, that should go away if there's a global health crisis. Also, if you avoid the news, maybe don't tweet about it? It makes you look dumb.
She's really changed her tune
Scheana is now thinking about, like so many people who are practicing self-isolation (again, it's not a quarantine if you're doing it as a protective measure), vlogging from home.
Unfortunately, she also tweeted this
While Scheana later had the common sense to delete this piece of, frankly, racist misinformation, that doesn't change that she tweeted it in the first place. Folks, the wet market in Wuhan where COVID-19 is believed to have originated did not even sell bats. It is believed that a bat may have transferred a mutated strain of the virus to a live chicken who then transferred it to humans. You know who eats chicken? Just about everyone. Don't be racist.