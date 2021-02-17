Ryan Edwards: I Don't Care What Maci Bookout Says! I'm Seeing My Damn Son!

As we've said many, many times over the past few years, Ryan Edwards is making a very strong case for himself as the worst baby daddy in the history of the Teen Mom franchise.

David Eason might have him beat in the abuse department, but Edwards' bullying of son Bentley was pretty appalling to watch.

And when it comes to neglect, no one can hold a candle to our guy Ryan.

For a long time, Ryan wasn't allowed to see Bentley, and he didn't seem terribly bothered by that fact.

Now that Ryan has been offered an opportunity to re-enter his son's life, he seems shockingly indifferent about the situation.

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Edwards' latest idiocy.

1. Father and Child Reunion

Father and Child Reunion
Ryan Edwards has been offered an opportunity that he doesn't really deserve. He's been given a second chance to form a meaningful relationship with his 12-year-old son Bentley.

2. A Rocky Relationship

A Rocky Relationship
Will Ryan and Bentley finally be able to interact in a healthy, meaningful way?

3. The Bigger Person

The Bigger Person
Well, Ryan might not be capable, but Bentley certainly seems willing to put in the work.

4. A Difficult Decision

A Difficult Decision
Bentley previously decided that he wanted to cut off all contact with his father.

5. Tough But Fair

Tough But Fair
That might sound unnecessarily harsh, but it's what the circumstances called for.

6. The More Things Change ...

The More Things Change ...
Even with his heroin addiction and his brushes with the law seemingly behind him, Ryan's treatment of Bentley remained repugnant.

7. Hey, It's a Party, Right?

Hey, It's a Party, Right?
On last season of Teen Mom 2, Ryan showed up to Bentley's birthday party late, and seemingly very intoxicated.

8. Ryan's Idea of a Good Time

Ryan's Idea of a Good Time
Shortly thereafter, he brutally bullied his son during what was supposed to be a fun family golf outing.

9. The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum
Now, Bentley has offered Ryan a path for re-entering his life. But it remains to be seen if the father of three will actually take it.

10. A Mature Proposal

A Mature Proposal
Bentley told Maci that he would be willing to see Ryan again if the two of them could attend therapy sessions in order to work on their relationship.

11. Yeah, No

Yeah, No
Not surprisingly, Edwards had no interest in taking this important step with his son.

12. A Major Step

A Major Step
Despite this stubbornness on Ryan's part, on this week's episode of Teen Mom OG, Bentley accepted an invitation to a party at which his dad would be present.

13. Moves Like Jagger

Moves Like Jagger
"Bentley hasn't seen his dad in a long time, and he's made boundaries to keep his distance until they go to therapy together," Maci explained in a voice-over, just before his grandmother invited him to a birthday party for Ryan's son Jagger.

14. Maci's Take

Maci's Take
"So I'm not sure if he's going to want to go to Jagger's birthday," Maci added.

15. Jen's Offer

Jen's Offer
Ryan's mother, Jen Edwards, extended the invitation to Bentley and informed him that the party would be at her house.

16. A Step In the Right Direction?

A Step In the Right Direction?
After cautiously inquiring as to who will be there, Bentley hesitantly accepted his grandmother's invitation. And Maci seemed pleased by this development.

17. Words of Wisdom

Words of Wisdom
"It's your brother," she told Bentley. "Don't let all of us adults screw it up for all you children."

18. A New Start

A New Start
After months of estrangement, it looked as though Ryan and Bentley might be on the verge of reconciliation.

19. On the Outs

On the Outs
“I couldn’t tell you the last time the words ‘I want to see my dad’ came out of his mouth," Maci recently told MTV producers when asked about the situation.

20. Busted

Busted
Unfortunately, the attempted reconciliation got off to a rocky start thanks to Maci's realization that Jen wasn't completely honest about the details of the party.

21. Not Cool

Not Cool
"I got my parties mixed up. The party on the 9th is at Ryan's and Macks, Sunday 11th is for the people who don't want to film," Jen texted Maci later in the episode.

22. Maci's Rage

Maci's Rage
"He was willing to do it for his brother's birthday, in the most safe environment if he had to be around them, but can he really enjoy it in a physical place that gives him anxiety?" she asked her husband.

23. Lose-Lose

Lose-Lose
"This is a lose lose situation. Now he has agreed to go. He is going to feel he can't back out, that is going back on something he said he will do and he doesn't like it when people do that to him," Maci ranted.

24. We Wish That Too

We Wish That Too
"I wish I had less self control so I could lose my damn mind and go crazy Maci," she concluded.

25. Doofus of the Week

Doofus of the Week
We'll have to wait until next week to see if Bentley decides to give his dad another chance. To be honest, we're sort of hoping he makes Ryan suffer for this.

