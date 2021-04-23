Ronnie Magro Threatens to Run Jen Harley's Boyfriend Over With Car in Shocking Post-Arrest Text Rant!!

On Thursday night, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges.

Unfortunately, it's not the first time that Magro has found himself in such a situation.

Even more unfortunately, it seems he learned nothing from his previous brushes with the law.

It also appears that Ronnie has learned nothing from his most recent arrest, as one of his first acts upon being released from jail was sending angry, threatening text messages to Jen Harley's new boyfriend, Joe.

Jen is the mother of Ronnie's daughter and one of several exes who have accused him of abusive behavior.

Harley was not the purported victim in this case (we'll get into that below). In any case, why Ron decided to contact her boyfriend after being released from jail is anyone's guess.

But there's no mystery regarding what he said, as Joe posted screenshots of the conversation on Instagram.

Take a look: